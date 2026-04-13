OnePoint BFG Welcomes Armstrong & Sinoff Financial, Deepening Its Planning-Led Model for Complex Client Needs

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners (“OnePoint BFG”), a dynamic wealth advisory and financial planning firm, today announced it has welcomed Armstrong & Sinoff Financial (“Armstrong & Sinoff”), a boutique financial planning firm known for its integrated, high-touch approach to client service. The partnership reflects a strong alignment in values, planning philosophy and commitment to delivering comprehensive, client-first advice.

“Armstrong & Sinoff embodies the philosophy we prioritize in our partnerships,” said Andy Schwartz, chief executive officer of OnePoint BFG. “They bring a thoughtful, integrated approach to helping clients manage complex financial lives – connecting the many moving pieces into a clear strategy. That alignment makes this a natural fit and strengthens how we deliver long-term value to clients.”

Armstrong & Sinoff has built its reputation on helping clients navigate life’s most important financial milestones, particularly retirement, through a holistic and coordinated planning approach. The firm oversees more than $425 million in client assets and has earned national recognition, including being named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list in both 2025 and 2026.

“From our first conversations, it was clear that OnePoint BFG shares our belief that sophisticated clients need a fully integrated financial plan – one that reflects the full picture of their lives,” said Paul Armstrong, partner at Armstrong & Sinoff. “Our approach has always been about helping clients realize they don’t have to choose between competing priorities. Partnering with OnePoint BFG allows us to expand that impact while staying true to the relationships our clients value.”

Through a structured, high-touch process, Armstrong & Sinoff works closely with clients to define their values, develop a strategic roadmap and continuously adapt plans as life evolves. The firm specializes in aligning financial planning, investment strategy and tax efficiency to optimize outcomes for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, business owners and senior executives.

Adam Sinoff, partner at Armstrong & Sinoff, added, “Joining OnePoint BFG gives our clients access to enhanced investment capabilities, upgraded technology and a broader team of specialists, all while preserving the experience they trust. It’s a meaningful step forward in how we support clients across every stage of life.”

As part of the partnership, Armstrong and Sinoff will join OnePoint BFG as partners. The firm will transition to the OnePoint BFG brand over time, with a focus on maintaining continuity for clients and preserving the relationships that have defined Armstrong & Sinoff’s success. Clients will benefit from expanded resources and infrastructure, including advanced planning capabilities, integrated technology and access to a broader network of professionals. The partnership also reflects a seamless cultural alignment, grounded in shared values such as integrity, community and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in clients’ lives.

This partnership builds on OnePoint BFG’s continued momentum and disciplined growth strategy, as the firm expands through aligned, planning-focused partnerships. Most recently, OnePoint BFG welcomed Voyage Wealth Architects, strengthening its presence in the Midwest.

Learn more at onepointbfg.com.

About OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners

OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners is a financial planning and wealth management firm delivering tailored strategies to individuals, families, and businesses. The firm operates as Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, an independent, SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 1983*, and manages over $15 billion in advisory assets as of December 31, 2025.

The OnePoint BFG brand reflects the firm’s continued evolution, bringing a more integrated and client-focused approach to helping clients make informed financial decisions and build lasting legacies.

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Bleakley Financial Group LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, doing business as OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners and Voyage Wealth Architects.

*Origins of the firm date back to 1983 as a Northwestern Mutual district office. Starting in 2015, the firm transitioned to operating as Bleakley Financial Group LLC, a DBA under Private Advisor Group, until becoming a fully independent, SEC registered investment adviser in 2022. The firm rebranded as OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners in July 2025.