XCharge North America Celebrates Strategic European Expansion with New Assembly Facility in Spain

KYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCharge North America, the leading provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North American electrical grid, today celebrated a major milestone of its parent company, XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH), by announcing its first European assembly plant in Valencia, Spain. The nearly 3,000 m² facility will directly benefit XCharge’s North American operations by diversifying the company’s global supply chain and accelerating research and development of grid-independent charging technology.

The opening comes at a time when U.S. demand for high-power charging outpaces local grid upgrades. As U.S. industrial policy increasingly focuses on domestic sourcing requirements, the expansion reflects a complementary reality: scaling critical infrastructure like EV charging depends on resilient, globally integrated supply chains. The Valencia plant will serve as a primary assembly and testing center for XCharge’s most advanced hardware, which is currently transforming U.S. infrastructure through high-profile partnerships, including:

The C7 charger: Delivering up to 400 kW power at a max of 600A, the C7 is designed to enable significantly shorter charging times. The ultra-fast units are currently used by Cellerate Power to deploy the fastest EV chargers in Vermont, addressing the state’s critical need for reliable charging infrastructure.

GridLink: An award-winning "low-input, high-output" solution supplying nearly 200 kW of power with only 44 kW of grid input. This technology will be deployed at one of the largest battery-backed DC fast-charging depots in the U.S. later this year.

Distinguished representatives from the national, regional, and local governments attended the opening ceremony introduced by Javier Lázaro, Head of Sales at XCharge Europe, Jaime D. Peris Pascual, Special Commissioner for Reindustrialization of the Spanish Government, Felipe Javier Carrasco Torres, Regional Secretary of Industry, Trade and Consumer Affairs of the Valencian Government, and Vicente Zaragozá Alberola, Mayor of the Local Government of Silla, highlighted XCharge’s commitment to institutional initiatives that promote regional reindustrialization, high-value investments in key sectors, the creation of skilled jobs, and decarbonization goals, while Albina Iljasov, Head of Europe at XCharge, took the stage to explain the details of the assembly plant in the future and highlight the company’s key milestones in Europe.

The panel discussion, moderated by Juan Bueno, CEO of Movea Consulting, included the participation of Javier Lázaro, Head of Sales at XCharge Europe, Jackie Sánchez-Molero, Director of AVIA (Automotive and Mobility Cluster of Valencia Region), Jaime D. Peris Pascual, Special Commissioner for Reindustrialization of the Government of Spain, and Arturo Pérez de Lucia, Director of AEDIVE.

The event also received support from José Cabanes, President Mancomunitat de l'Horta Sur, and Ester Olivas Cáceres, Director of Strategic Projects-Valencian Government, as well as from key charging point operators, industry associations and companies leading the sustainable mobility sector, including Acciona, AVIA, AEDIVE, EMS, Etecnic, Mides, Movea Consulting, Remo, Repsol, Zunder, Iberdrola | bp pulse, and law firm Gómez-Acebo & Pombo.

“The new Silla plant represents a major step forward in XCharge’s expansion in Spain and reinforces our commitment to a more efficient and sustainable European supply chain,” said Aatish Patel, President and Co-founder of XCharge North America. “Far beyond its operational function, this facility reflects our vision of building a stronger value chain founded on engineering excellence, continuous innovation, and a long-term commitment to the energy transition. Europe is central to that vision and stands as a cornerstone of our global business and of a cleaner, more resilient energy future.”

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America (XCharge NA) specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country’s electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through a combination of proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, XCharge enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future critical to the Company’s long-term growth and development.

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