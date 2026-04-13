Praxent Announces Strategic Investment from Delta-v Capital to Drive Next Era of AI Growth in Financial Technology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Praxent®, the AI consulting and engineering firm built exclusively for fintech, today announced a strategic growth investment from Delta-v Capital. The investment will accelerate Praxent’s expansion as enterprise financial services firms and technology providers race to embed AI into mission-critical operations.

“Praxent's domain expertise and track record serving enterprise clients whose platforms manage over $3 trillion in assets position them as a category leader.” Share

Praxent combines 25 years of deep financial services expertise with advanced AI engineering to help enterprise organizations (including Origence, Ascensus, Ameritas, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and NEWITY) become AI-native market leaders. The firm has standardized on Anthropic models, whose safety-first approach, SOC 2 Type II compliance, multi-cloud availability, large context windows, and consistent pace of innovation make them the natural fit for high-stakes, regulated environments.

Praxent’s proprietary Decode, Activate, Compound framework helps clients migrate decades of trapped financial logic from complex legacy platforms to AI-ready architectures, deploy governed AI to automate back-office processes and deliver intelligent customer experiences, and then compound those gains through continuous AI innovation.

“We’ve spent 25 years inside the systems that power financial services, and we know the opportunity ahead is enormous,” said Tim Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Praxent. “Delta-v understands that the winners here won’t be generalists. They’ll be the ones with deep domain expertise and the engineering talent to deliver production AI in regulated environments. This investment gives us the resources to scale that mission faster.”

"Financial services is undergoing a generational shift as institutions race to modernize their technology stacks and integrate AI into core operations,” said Garrett Marsilio, Partner at Delta-v Capital. “Praxent's domain expertise and track record serving enterprise clients whose platforms manage over $3 trillion in assets position them as a category leader.”

The Delta-v investment will support continued expansion of Praxent's AI engineering IP and capabilities, team growth, and accelerate demand from the financial services sector. Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive financial advisor to Praxent.

About Praxent

Praxent® is the AI consulting and engineering firm built exclusively for fintech. We combine 25+ years of fintech expertise with production-grade AI engineering to help financial services firms and technology providers turn complex platforms into AI-native competitive advantages. 450+ transformations delivered. Now 25–40% faster.

Learn more at praxent.com

About Delta-v Capital

Delta-v Capital (“Delta-v”) partners with visionary leaders of technology companies to accelerate their next phase of growth. Delta-v is a sector-focused investor with expertise in digital infrastructure, cloud services, infrastructure software, and vertical software. Delta-v specializes in bespoke capital solutions to maintain alignment across the ownership group, accelerate strategic initiatives, and support consolidation. Delta-v currently manages over $1.6B in assets on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

For more information, please visit www.deltavcapital.com or follow Delta-v Capital on LinkedIn.