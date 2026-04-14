Across Ventures Launches Strategic Alliance with SBI Holdings to Establish New Micro VC-Focused Fund-of-Funds

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Across Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm founded by Managing Partner, Emi Yoshikawa, today announced that it will enter into a strategic alliance with SBI Holdings, Inc., and will launch a new fund, Across Ventures Fund I, L.P. The fund is targeting approximately USD 100 million (approximately ¥16 billion) with an objective of connecting leading-edge U.S. innovation with Japanese enterprises.

"Across Ventures is committed to building a platform for co-creating next-generation industries together with Japanese enterprises.” Share

This fund will operate as a Fund-of-Funds with an investment strategy focused across a diversified portfolio of “specialized micro VCs,” a segment that has rapidly gained prominence in the U.S. venture capital ecosystem. Through this structure, the fund aims to provide Japanese corporations with systematic access to early-stage innovation opportunities that have traditionally been difficult to reach.

Accessing Emerging Innovation Through Specialized Micro VCs

The U.S. venture capital landscape is increasingly characterized by a barbell dynamic, bifurcating into mega funds and micro VCs. Across Ventures believes mega funds (with fund sizes ranging from several billion to tens of billions of dollars) are shifting toward later-stage, large-scale investments, while highly specialized micro VCs (typically USD 20–50 million funds) are playing an increasingly critical role in backing high-potential startups at the pre-seed and seed stages.

In Across Ventures’ view, these specialized micro VCs represent a compelling point of access to next-generation innovation, driven by deep domain expertise, close relationships with founders, and differentiated deal sourcing capabilities built on unique networks.

Through this fund, Across Ventures intends to invest in a curated portfolio of more than 20 micro VC funds, and aims to provide Japanese enterprises with indirect access to hundreds of cutting-edge startups. This approach is designed to deliver both breadth and depth, with the goal of unlocking new open innovation opportunities.

From AI to Quantum: Strategically Covering Frontier Industries

The fund seeks to take a cross-sector approach to frontier technologies by investing in micro VC funds focused on areas such as AI / Physical AI, Fintech / Blockchain, ClimateTech, HealthTech, next-generation computing, space, and other deep tech sectors.

By partnering closely with the general partners of these specialized micro VCs, Japanese enterprises can identify emerging technological and market trends at an early stage. This is intended to enhance corporate venture deal flow, facilitate early-stage strategic partnerships, and provide critical insights for mid- to long-term business strategy development.

Strategic Capital Partnership with SBI Holdings

The alliance with SBI Holdings is intended to establish a comprehensive strategic collaboration designed to bridge U.S. innovation with the Japanese corporate ecosystem.

SBI Holdings is one of Japan’s most active venture capital investors and is widely recognized as a driving force in innovation across the financial and technology sectors both domestically and globally. Through this partnership, SBI intends to participate in the fund as an anchor LP upon its formation, with both parties seeking to combine SBI Holdings' deep investment expertise and extensive network of Japanese corporate relationships with Across Ventures' network of leading Silicon Valley micro VCs and startups.

Through this collaboration, the fund intends to function not only as an investment vehicle, but also as a strategic platform that connects Japanese enterprises with cutting-edge U.S. innovation—aiming to redefine and elevate U.S.-Japan innovation collaboration beyond traditional cross-border frameworks.

“Through years of engaging with Japanese corporations seeking to access Silicon Valley innovation, I have recognized the need for a fundamentally new approach,” said Emi Yoshikawa, Managing Partner. “Across Ventures' platform — built on deep partnerships with specialized micro VCs — is designed with the goal of delivering early-stage insights and investment access that have been difficult to obtain through conventional models.

We are honored to partner with SBI Holdings—an organization with an unparalleled track record of driving financial innovation. We believe this alliance will serve as a powerful catalyst to accelerate our initiative.

Across Ventures is committed to building a platform for co-creating next-generation industries together with Japanese enterprises, and to advancing a new innovation ecosystem that bridges Japan and the United States.”

SBI Holdings, Inc.’s Representative Director, Chairman and President, Yoshitaka Kitao, commented as follows:

“SBI has been strengthening its investments in U.S.-based startups in recent years, and this strategic capital partnership with Across Ventures will further accelerate those efforts. In the United States, advances in AI are driving innovation across a wide range of sectors at an unprecedented pace, and we believe that Japanese companies’ ability to access these cutting-edge developments will be a key factor in determining their future competitiveness.

Through this partnership, together with other forward-looking Japanese companies, we aim to further enhance the presence of Japanese enterprises in the U.S. innovation ecosystem and contribute to the creation of global innovation. We have built a strong relationship with Ms. Yoshikawa based on mutual trust since her time at Ripple, where she played a central role in successfully advancing strategic joint ventures with SBI Holdings. We are therefore very pleased to deepen our strategic collaboration with her across a broader range of innovation areas.

We are confident that this partnership will further accelerate collaboration between Japanese companies and U.S. startups and generate meaningful impact across the innovation ecosystems of both countries.”

About Across Ventures

Founded in 2025, Across Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm dedicated to connecting cutting-edge U.S. innovation with Japanese enterprises. The firm is building a Fund-of-Funds platform that aims to invest in specialized micro VCs across frontier technology sectors.

Founder & Managing Partner Emi Yoshikawa brings over 20 years of experience across technology and finance in the United States. Prior to founding Across Ventures, she served as Vice President at Ripple, where she led corporate strategy, international expansion, joint ventures, and the launch of the company’s ecosystem fund, contributing significantly to its global growth. Through her involvement in SBI Ripple Asia — a joint venture with SBI Holdings — she has played a central role in advancing blockchain-based financial innovation in Japan. Ms. Yoshikawa holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a CFA charterholder.

About SBI Holdings

SBI Holdings is a Tokyo-based comprehensive financial group established in 1999 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries—including SBI Shinsei Bank, SBI Securities, and SBI Investment—it provides a wide range of financial services such as banking, securities, asset management, and insurance, all within an internet-based financial ecosystem. In addition to its financial services, SBI has expanded into areas such as digital assets, biotechnology, and media. In 2022, it announced a capital and business alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), followed by a similar partnership with the NTT Group in 2025, further strengthening its position as one of Japan’s leading financial groups.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Any offering will be made only by means of definitive offering documents. This communication is intended solely for accredited investors. Certain statements are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions.