Jump Expands Partnership With Perennial Financial Services to Deploy AI Operating System Firmwide

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) operating system for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced an expanded partnership with Perennial Financial Services (“Perennial”), a next-generation registered investment advisory (RIA) platform built to attract and empower the industry's top independent advisors across the country. As part of the expansion, Perennial has adopted Jump’s ‘Operate’ solution firmwide, extending its use of the platform to include AI Intake Forms, Document Intelligence and pre-meeting preparation capabilities.

Perennial, a Jump customer since 2024, has increasingly leveraged the platform as a core component of its advisor value proposition – using AI-powered workflows as a key differentiator in recruiting advisors from larger firms. The expanded deployment reflects a broader shift across the industry, as firms move beyond AI-powered insights to fully integrated operational automation. The platform enables advisors to automate key workflows across the client lifecycle – from pre-meeting preparation to post-meeting follow-up – reducing administrative burden and improving consistency across the firm.

“Operate is what allows us to act on everything happening in client conversations,” said John Petrick, senior managing director at Perennial. “By automating intake, documentation and follow-through, it removes the operational burden that advisors are used to at legacy firms. That’s a meaningful differentiator for us – it enables our advisors to work more efficiently and deliver a higher level of service to their clients.”

The announcement follows Jump’s recent launch of Operate, a new extension of its AI operating system designed to help firms move from insight to execution across the advisor workflow. While many firms have begun capturing data from client conversations, fewer have been able to operationalize those insights at scale. Early adoption from firms like Perennial signals strong demand for integrated AI solutions that streamline back-office processes, automate follow-through and enable advisors to act more efficiently on client needs.

“Firms today aren’t just competing on brand or fees – they’re competing on infrastructure,” said Parker Ence, co-founder and chief executive officer of Jump. “Perennial understands the potential for using AI to automate manual back office workflows and turn client conversations into action will ultimately drive unprecedented advisor productivity and client outcomes. With Jump Operate, they’re equipping their advisors with the tools to eliminate that manual work and execute at a higher level.”

A core component of the rollout includes AI Intake Forms, which allow advisors to gather structured client information through a secure, branded experience delivered directly via email. Combined with Jump’s Document Intelligence and CRM automation capabilities, the solution enables faster, more accurate follow-through after every client interaction.

“Having led the evaluation and onboarding of Operate, it was clear this addressed the vast majority of what we’ve been looking for across the business,” said Kenji Martinez, chief technology and artificial intelligence officer at Perennial. “It creates a more connected flow of information across the business – from intake through follow-through – ensuring our advisors are consistently prepared, organized and able to respond to clients more efficiently.”

The expansion comes at a time when AI-driven workflow automation is rapidly becoming a baseline expectation across the independent advisory landscape. As firms look to attract and retain top advisor talent, integrated technology platforms are emerging as a critical lever for differentiation.

To learn more about Jump and Perennial, visit their respective websites at jump.ai and perennialfinancialservices.com.

About Jump

Jump is the leading AI assistant and intelligence engine built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals. Founded in 2023, it delivers 20+ AI-powered features that reduce busywork—automating meeting prep, note-taking, recaps, follow-ups and CRM updates—and surfaces growth insights, while embedding industry-leading compliance. With 27,000+ advisors on the platform and top advisor satisfaction ratings (including #1 in advisor satisfaction and adoption according to the 2025 and 2026 T3/Inside Information Software Survey and 2025 Kitces Report On Financial Advisor Technology Use), Jump is the category leader in advisor AI.

Deeply integrated, fully customizable and built with compliance at its core, Jump empowers firms to elevate the advisor-client experience in the age of AI, without compromising regulatory rigor. Learn more at jump.ai.

About Perennial Financial Services

Perennial Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 2004, Perennial Financial Services offers a turnkey platform for transitioning advisors pursuing independence without the burden of running the day-to-day operations, compliance and oversight associated with owning and operating an RIA. For more information, please visit www.perennialfs.com and www.gohybridria.com. Advisors associated with Perennial Financial Services are registered representatives with, and Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, and may be either investment advisor representatives of (1) LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor; or (2) Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Perennial Investment Advisors and Perennial Financial Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.