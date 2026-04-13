Philip Morris International Joins Ferrari Hypersail as Principal Partner, Building on 50-Year Relationship

STAMFORD, CT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) today announced it will serve as Principal Partner of Ferrari Hypersail, an initiative that applies Ferrari engineering and racing spirit to a new frontier at sea. PMI has shared with Ferrari one of the most enduring partnerships in Formula 1 since its origins in 1973 - a relationship defined by reinvention, ambition, and an unwavering belief that progress matters. Philip Morris International’s commitment to science-backed innovation, including smoke-free technologies, echoes the same passion for progress that propels Ferrari Hypersail.

Hypersail serves as a platform for breakthrough ideas that can inspire new solutions across industries, including automotive engineering, energy efficiency, and advanced control systems. The Ferrari Hypersail program centers on a 30-meter (100-foot) full-foiling ocean racing monohull that is engineered to explore new frontiers of innovation, self-sufficiency and performance in ocean racing, with launch and initial sea trials scheduled for 2026. The program will be powered entirely by renewable energy, engineered through open innovation, and shaped in collaboration with leading experts in aerodynamics, naval architecture, and high-performance systems.

“Ferrari’s pursuit of record-breaking performance at sea mirrors PMI’s own journey of change and innovation - bold, forward-looking, and driven by the conviction that technology, coupled with human ingenuity, can help tackle long-standing challenges,” said Jacek Olczak, Group CEO, PMI. “This moment is more than an announcement. It is a continuation of a journey that began more than 50 years ago, charting a new course defined by shared ambition, bold challenges, and a belief that progress matters.”

“I believe that true innovation is born at the intersection of diverse ideas and expertise. Our collaboration with partners is rooted in this philosophy,” Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, commented. “With Hypersail, a platform for testing and validation under extreme conditions, we are embracing a scientific approach to redefine the limits of what’s possible. This project exemplifies our shared commitment with partners to pioneering technology and innovation, and we are proud to embark on this new journey with Philip Morris International.”

Innovation and change are core to Philip Morris International’s DNA. For the first time externally, a new expression of the company’s visual identity will appear on the Ferrari Hypersail—a modern, dynamic iconography that reflects PMI’s evolution as a consumer packaged goods company.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smokefree products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in 106 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 41.5% of PMI’s total adjusted net revenues in 2025. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $14 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of worldclass scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match’s General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI’s IQOS devices and consumables - the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. References to “PMI”, “we”, “our” and “us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com