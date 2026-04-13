Lidl and 1GLOBAL: Shaping the Future of Mobile Connectivity Together

NECKARSULM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1GLOBAL, a pioneer in global telecommunications solutions, and the companies of the Schwarz Group, one of the world’s largest retail groups, are entering into a comprehensive strategic partnership. To this end, the companies of the Schwarz Group are acquiring a 9.9 percent stake in 1GLOBAL. The company will serve as the exclusive technology partner for mobile connectivity for the next five years.

“Lidl is the partner that shares our vision: We want to make mobile communications as intuitive, flexible, and digital as possible for millions of people" - Hakan Koç, founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL. Share

Against this background, 1GLOBAL and Lidl, one of Europe’s leading food retailers, will drive the digital transformation in the telecommunications market. With the help of Lidl Connect and Lidl Plus, the two companies will jointly introduce national connectivity services in Lidl’s markets.

Partnership Enables New Telecommunications Offerings from Lidl

Together with 1GLOBAL, Lidl is addressing a key need among telecommunications users: easily accessible, flexible, and affordable connectivity of the highest quality without long-term contract commitments. The solution and core of the partnership: Lidl will become a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) itself, enabling it to offer mobile services to its customers independently. In collaboration with 1GLOBAL, Lidl will enter into partnerships with local mobile network operators to respond flexibly to local requirements.

Together, 1GLOBAL and Lidl are transforming the industry and expanding the overall telecommunications market: established network operators benefit as partners from Lidl’s reach, growth, and higher utilization, while Lidl handles customer acquisition and service. As a fully regulated telecommunications provider, 1GLOBAL supplies the technical platform as well as telecommunications licenses and partnerships with mobile network operators in twelve countries, which are expected to expand to over 30 countries in the future.

In addition, the strategic partnership includes the development of innovative telco solutions on STACKIT, the Schwarz Group’s cloud solution. Data sovereignty, particularly regarding the secure handling of customer data, is a top priority here.

Hakan Koç, founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL, explains: “Lidl is the partner that shares our vision: We want to make mobile communications as intuitive, flexible, and digital as possible for millions of people. Our technology focuses on digital offerings tailored to the needs of users and their various devices. We want to successfully drive the technological transformation of the global telecommunications market in the best interests of people.”

Julian Beer, Executive Vice President of Purchasing at Lidl International: “We are democratizing mobile communications. Simple, affordable, and of the highest quality. We are very much looking forward to collaborating with 1GLOBAL. This partnership enables us to become active as an MVNO ourselves. In doing so, we are setting new standards and making affordable mobile communications easier than ever for our customers. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, we can meet the needs of millions of customers for uncomplicated connectivity for their devices. Thanks to our reach of well over 12,000 stores and more than 100 million customers in our Lidl Plus loyalty app, we are creating an attractive platform for established telecommunications companies.

Synergy of customer and market advantages

Lidl has been offering prepaid mobile plans through Lidl Connect since 2015. As part of the collaboration with 1GLOBAL, Lidl Plus, Lidl’s digital customer card, will also play a central role. Lidl Plus is available in all European Lidl countries. For millions of people, Lidl is a trusted partner in everyday life. In the future, this will also include an affordable, high-quality mobile phone plan without long-term contracts, as well as the ability to easily manage their services via the Lidl Plus app.

“With this step, we are consistently evolving our loyalty app into a lifestyle companion for our customers and, with affordable connectivity, creating an offering that is relevant for the entire family. We are integrating this seamlessly with our core business,” says Julian Beer.

About Lidl

Lidl is a part of the Schwarz Group with headquarters in Neckarsulm, Germany, and is one of the leading food retailers in Germany and Europe. Lidl currently operates around 12,600 stores and more than 230 goods distribution and logistics centers in 31 countries and employs over 382,400 people.

At Lidl, we value an optimal price-performance ratio for our customers. Simplicity and process orientation determine the daily activities in the stores, the regional distribution centers and the national headquarters.

Lidl takes responsibility for people, society and the environment in its daily activities. For Lidl, sustainability means fulfilling its quality promise anew every day.

Performance, respect, trust, grounded and belonging are Lidl's corporate values, which are at the heart of our corporate culture, shape our daily actions and form the basis for our entrepreneurial success.

Lidl achieved store sales of 132.1 billion euros in fiscal year 2024. The companies in the Schwarz Group generated total sales of 175.4 billion euros in fiscal year 2024.

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless mobile connectivity solutions. Serving the world’s leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses—including neo-banks, travel companies, and retail groups—1GLOBAL connects over 60 million devices globally.

In 2025, 1GLOBAL continued to grow profitably, generating revenue of USD 203 million and a profit of USD 26 million. The year was characterised by strong demand for the 1G Connect Travel™ offering, the expansion of enterprise and compliance solutions, and continued investment in eSIM technology. Going forward, 1GLOBAL will focus on expanding national connectivity, extending its MVNO footprint and scaling its technology platform to continue delivering sustainable, profitable growth.

Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator (“MVNO”) in 12 countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 28 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs close to 500 experts across 15 countries.