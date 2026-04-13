Aurelia Metals Boosts Site Access Compliance to 96% with Automated Systems

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leader in intelligent work readiness across global supply chains, has partnered with Australian mining and exploration company Aurelia Metals to improve its compliance rates through automation. In just 12 months, Aurelia saw a 54% improvement in total reportable incident frequency rates (TRIFR), its average role compliance for mandatory site access modules increase from 32% to 96% and its blood lead level monitoring compliance boost to 91%.

A lack of streamlined, automated and consistent safety processes are creating workplace risks and leaving workers with low confidence in safety systems. Avetta’s recent Making Every Job Safe, Every Day: Why Australian Workplaces Must Have Confidence Beyond Compliance report found that while nine in 10 (90%) workers in high-risk environments say they feel safe most or all the time, nearly two-thirds (65%) are only somewhat confident or not confident at all that contractor safety standards are verified before work begins.

Understanding the importance of safety culture, Aurelia wanted to transition away from manual, paper-based processes and disparate learning management systems (LMSs). The organisation had two LMSs that did not integrate with its document or records management systems. Manual and paper-based processes for tracking training requirements and completion were time-consuming and resource-intensive, creating inefficiencies, human error and compliance gaps.

Rapidly Improving Safety Compliance with Digital Processes

By transitioning to online training with Avetta, the business saw site access training completions skyrocket. In the 12 months from March 2024 to April 2025, average role compliance for mandatory site access modules increased to 96%. This increase in training compliance directly contributed to a measurable improvement in worker knowledge, leading to a reduction in TRIFR and overall improvements in operational safety.

By automating processes with Avetta, Aurelia significantly enhanced transparency for all stakeholders regarding site entry requirements. It also enabled prompt notifications to the workforce about outstanding components that could impact their ability to enter worksites, minimising downtime upon arrival. This has led to more effective governance, increased workforce compliance and ongoing opportunities to optimise efficiency throughout the workforce.

In FY25, Aurelia recorded a 54% improvement in its group TRIFR from the previous year.

Boosting Blood Lead Level Monitoring Compliance with Automated Processes

Aurelia also needed a streamlined, reliable and scalable way to adhere to the NSW Work Health and Safety Act 2013 and Work Health and Safety (Mines and Petroleum Sites) Regulation 2022 as the business continued to grow and evolve. Its manual and paper-based processes were unsustainable.

By transitioning to a digital solution with Avetta, Aurelia saw a dramatic improvement in blood lead level monitoring compliance. From April 2024 to April 2025, employee compliance increased to 91%.

Now, Aurelia can seamlessly integrate test dates and compliance status into workers’ competencies. Avetta enabled real-time tracking, immediate notifications and reminders regarding compliance, plus the ability to generate automated reports for stakeholders, fostering a greater sense of accountability.

“Avetta was a game-changer for us,” said Kelly Larkin, Learning and Development Superintendent at Aurelia. “We moved from paper-based processes to automated processes, and now our workers can manage their training, safety and compliance on their phones from anywhere.”

“It’s critical we adhere to industry legislation and do our utmost to ensure the safety of our staff and community at all times,” Larkin concluded. “Once we started tracking everything in Avetta, it became much easier for everyone to understand where our compliance gaps were and what we could be doing to make our workplaces even safer and more compliant.”

“Aurelia Metals is a perfect example of an organisation that puts safety at the heart of its culture,” said Luke Boyle, Vice President of Operations, APAC, at Avetta. “It recognised the importance of moving towards digital, automised compliance solutions and promptly overhauled its processes and technology to bring them up to date with the realities of managing a complex compliance environment. Now, its teams can check worker compliance from anywhere before they get to site, improving efficiency and, most importantly, safety.”

To learn more, visit www.avetta.com/en-au.

About Avetta

Avetta is building the largest global community of hiring clients and suppliers that are Ready to Work. Its unified platform streamlines compliance, prequalification, safety and performance benchmarking in a single, integrated experience. Trusted by over 130,000 businesses across more than 120 countries, Avetta blends AI-driven insights and human expertise to close risk gaps and strengthen supplier reliability so projects start on time, risks are managed proactively and operations scale with certainty.