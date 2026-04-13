NextGen Healthcare Launches Bold Platform Future with New Brand Identity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare is entering its next era of platform and services innovation with a refreshed brand identity that reflects the company’s commitment to simplifying the business of healthcare and delivering purpose-built solutions for the evolving needs of diverse ambulatory practices.

"Our brand refresh aligns with work across the company to creatively remove friction and complexity from the practice of medicine,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. Share

The leading healthtech company is evolving from a system of record to a “system of context and action” where core platforms not only deliver new AI and agentic orchestration capabilities but also reimagine essential workflows and the patient journey with embedded intelligence and automation. This approach equips client organizations to remain highly responsive to rapidly changing practice priorities, patient needs and industry dynamics.

“Healthcare is becoming more complex, and every assumption regarding traditional provider workflows and patient journeys is being challenged. Our brand refresh aligns with work across the company to creatively remove friction and complexity from the practice of medicine,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are focused on delivering agentically orchestrated platforms, dynamic intelligence and real outcomes to our clients so they can gain a competitive edge and deliver superlative performance and care experiences for their providers and patients.”

“This brand evolution mirrors our platform evolution and builds on the foundation we’ve been shaping over time, bringing greater clarity, consistency, and intention to how we show up to our clients,” said Summer Nilson, creative director, marketing, NextGen Healthcare. “With a modernized logo and visual system, we’ve created a more cohesive brand system designed to simplify how we communicate and deliver value to modern practices.”

As part of its refreshed brand identity, NextGen is introducing:

A refreshed vision and mission statement: We deliver purpose-built solutions for the evolving needs of diverse ambulatory practices.

A modernized logo and visual system that reflects momentum, bold innovation, and a more contemporary, tech-forward aesthetic

A new tagline: Your Practice. Our Purpose.™

An updated digital experience at nextgen.com

This brand refresh reflects the next evolution in the company’s 52-year history. Founded in 1974 as Quality Systems, Inc. (QSI), NextGen today serves as healthcare technology partner for more than 8,000 organizations nationwide, representing 100,000 providers across 30 specialties. NextGen’s Practice Management (PM) solutions were recently ranked #1 by Black Book Market Research for the 9th consecutive year.

Learn more about NextGen’s brand refresh and commitment to its clients here: nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare is the technology partner for diverse ambulatory practices with evolving business needs. We combine performance at scale with the operational flexibility practices need to adapt, grow and thrive. Our intelligent, integrated solutions help practices navigate complexity with confidence—improving operations, driving sustainable financial progress, and supporting clinicians, staff and patients across the care continuum. With NextGen, practices are prepared for whatever comes next. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.