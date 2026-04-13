American Capital Group and Clarion Partners Announce Completion and Opening of Enso Apartments in Lynnwood, Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Capital Group (“ACG”), a full-service real estate investment and development company, and Clarion Partners, a leading real estate investment manager, announced the completion and opening of Enso Apartments, a 316-unit multifamily community located at 19630 40th Ave W, Lynnwood, Washington.

Enso Apartments is a transit-oriented development (TOD) located within a federally designated Qualified Opportunity Zone in the heart of Lynnwood City Center. Ideally positioned along Interstate 5 and walkable to the Lynnwood Link Light Rail Station, Enso offers residents convenient access to Downtown Seattle and connections to major employment centers across the Greater Seattle area. The development reflects ACG and Clarion’s focus on transit-connected, high-growth markets where quality housing investment creates lasting community value.

The community features 316 apartment homes – a mix of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans – alongside approximately 3,950 square feet of retail space. Residents of Enso will enjoy a robust suite of amenities designed for modern, zen-inspired living, including a central courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, game zone, co-working spaces, and sky lounges with mountain views. All units also feature in-home air conditioning.

“Enso is a community we’re incredibly proud to bring to Lynnwood, built with thoughtful design, connectivity, and quality housing in mind,” said BJ Kuula, CEO of American Capital Group. “Lynnwood has evolved significantly, anchored by the opening of light rail and a growing renter base that values both access and quality of life. Enso is our commitment to that growth, and we're pleased to deliver a place residents are genuinely excited to call home.”

“This development reflects Clarion’s continued focus on well-located housing in markets supported by strong demographic and employment fundamentals,” said Adam Wheeler, Managing Director at Clarion Partners. “Enso Apartments is designed to contribute meaningfully to the evolving Lynnwood City Center area while meeting the needs of today’s renters.”

Enso Apartments arrives at a critical moment for housing in the Puget Sound region. Snohomish County has experienced steady wage growth, and the Lynnwood submarket continues to attract renters seeking more flexibility and convenient regional access. With the Lynnwood-to-Seattle light rail commute clocking in at just 28 minutes – Enso offers a compelling live-work-play option in one of the Pacific Northwest’s fastest-growing corridors.

About American Capital Group

Founded in 1986, ACG is an experienced, vertically integrated real estate company that designs, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily properties. With a focus on multifamily opportunities in the Western U.S., ACG has developed and acquired more than 110 properties totaling over 23,000 units across 10 states. ACG’s current portfolio consists of approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.acg.com.

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With over $72 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion is invested in over 170 properties in areas designated as qualified opportunity zones (QOZs) and owns an additional 730+ properties in submarkets neighboring QOZs as of March 31, 2026. Clarion Partners is an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. Visit www.clarionpartners.com for more information.