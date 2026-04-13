[solidcore] Unveils 2026 Core Collective, Expanding Member Experience Through Leading Wellness Partnerships

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--[solidcore], the industry-leading boutique strength-training brand, today unveils its 2026 Core Collective, member-exclusive offers and experiences program, designed to enhance member value and extend the brand’s impact beyond the studio walls. Through partnerships with Celsius, KOIA, Salt & Stone, Thorne, and Tower 28, Core Collective delivers a curated mix of in-studio and digital experiences and offers that support members across their broader health and wellness routines. Highlights include the introduction of KOIA products in studio fridges nationwide and a dedicated Thorne storefront, giving members seamless access to benefits both during and beyond their workouts.

The 2026 Core Collective cohort reflects an evolution in how [solidcore] shows up for its community, supporting not just the workout itself, but the routines that fuel members both inside and outside of the studio. The 2026 expansion builds on growing member demand for deeper integration with the brands they already use to support recovery, nutrition, performance and self care.

Over the coming months, [solidcore] will bring Core Collective to life through a series of high-impact moments designed with each partner and rooted in how its community trains, recovers, and lives. From early access product drops to curated events and brand experiences, these moments will roll out in phases across key markets, giving members an inside track to what’s next.

“Being a [solidcore] member has always meant being part of something larger,” said Jamey Sunshine, SVP of Brand at [solidcore]. Core Collective deepens that - connecting our members to the brands that fuel their lives, because building strength, physically and mentally, doesn't stop when you walk out the studio door.”

Through Core Collective, members receive exclusive access and offers from brands including:

Celsius – 20% discount on in-studio purchases

KOIA – 20% discount on in-studio and online purchases

Salt & Stone – 15% discount on the first three online purchases

Thorne – 15% discount for online purchases

Tower28 – $10 off $50 for online purchases

All current [solidcore] members are eligible for these expanded Core Collective benefits, in addition to the member-exclusive offers they already know and love. Existing membership benefits include early access to the [solidcore] schedule each month, invitations to special offers and studio events, and the ability to bring a friend to class for free. Unlimited members enjoy additional privileges, including waived late cancellation fees and the flexibility to work out at any [solidcore] studio nationwide.

Members can explore Core Collective benefits and access partner offers online, with new clients able to join [solidcore] to unlock the full experience.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is the nation’s leading high-intensity, low-impact strength training brand, offering targeted strength workouts on a custom-built reformer. Designed for those who defy complacency, [solidcore] classes utilize slow, controlled movements to push muscles to failure, maximizing strength and endurance while minimizing impact on joints. Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., [solidcore] has expanded to over 165 studios nationwide, establishing itself as a pioneer in boutique fitness and redefining strength training for every body. For more information, visit www.solidcore.co.

About CELSIUS

CELSIUS is a premium, functional energy drink brand born in fitness and designed to power active lifestyles. Driven by its LIVE. FIT. GO.™ mantra, CELSIUS provides refreshing zero-sugar energy for people on the move – from athletes to everyday achievers. CELSIUS® is a brand owned by Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CELH).

About KOIA

Koia (www.drinkkoia.com) is a protein brand focused on delivering delicious, convenient nutrition without compromise. Known for smooth, creamy shakes that are low in sugar and dairy-free, Koia is redefining what plant protein can taste like. Built on the belief that everyone deserves access to truly enjoyable nutrition, the brand offers a range of functional beverages designed to support modern, active lifestyles. Whether fueling workouts, busy mornings, or on-the-go moments, Koia combines craveable flavors with thoughtful nutrition to make healthy choices easier and more enjoyable.

About Salt & Stone

Salt & Stone is a Los Angeles-based skin care and fragrance brand with global distribution across DTC, Sephora and select retail partners. Founder and former pro snowboarder Nima Jalali concepted the brand out of a passion for mindful daily rituals and an active outdoor lifestyle. Since launching in 2017, Salt & Stone has achieved explosive growth with its line of elevated self-care essentials and iconic fragrances that deepen a connection to the natural world. Salt & Stone is driven by a simple yet powerful mission to create premium products for those who are active in body, mind and spirit.

Learn more at www.saltandstone.com and @saltandstone on social media.

About Thorne

Thorne® is the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, offering science-backed nutritional supplements and wellness technology — including Taia™, its AI-powered wellness advisor. Founded in 1984, Thorne formulates every product to rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, 100+ professional sports teams, and over seven million consumers. Learn more at Thorne.com.

About Tower28

Tower 28 is a clean beauty brand and safe space for sensitive skin. All products are non-irritating, high-performance, and derm-approved, with a healthy dose of fun. It’s also the first and only beauty brand to 100% adhere to the National Eczema Association Ingredient guidelines, in addition to being clinically-tested, fragrance-free, cruelty-free + vegan. Born and bred in Los Angeles, Tower 28 is named after a real lifeguard tower! Learn more at Tower28.com.