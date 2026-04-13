Neat and Visa Partner to Modernize Card Insurance and Assistance in Europe

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neat, a European InsurTech leader in embedded insurance, and Visa, a worldwide leader in digital payments, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the insurance and medical assistance services embedded within Visa cards.

Through this partnership, Visa cardholders will be able to access innovative new insurance features, offering greater transparency on protections, digitally enhanced claim processes, and the ability to personalize protections based on individual user needs using AI-powered insights. The partnership will be launched in France, as part of the existing embedded card insurance program, covering over 25 million cardholders. It will then be progressively rolled out to other countries in Europe.

This collaboration aims to fundamentally elevate how cardholders engage with their embedded insurance — delivering daily, high‑value protections with an unmatched coverage‑to‑price ratio, paired with a seamless, fully digital experience designed for clearer answers, faster resolutions, and a frictionless claims journey across both insurance and assistance.

“Insurance and assistance play a key role in the value a Visa card delivers to cardholders. In France alone, our embedded insurance programs already protect more than 25 million cardholders, both consumers and business owners. As usage scales, expectations are changing - cardholders want clarity, personalisation and faster, digital‑first claims experiences. Through our partnership with Neat, we are reinventing card‑embedded insurance by combining Visa’s scale and trust with next‑generation technology. This partnership allows us to deliver more intuitive, more transparent and more relevant protection, reinforcing the Visa card as an everyday companion that brings real, high‑value benefits well beyond payments," said Florence Mélique, Senior vice-president group, and Managing director for the France, Belgium, and Luxembourg region at Visa.

“The opportunity to partner with a world leader in its sector like Visa is a clear recognition of our unique positioning in embedded insurance. This collaboration with a global leader is a milestone for Neat that fuels our ambition to significantly grow our presence in Europe as a new leader and key player in our sector. It demonstrates our ability to deliver an embedded insurance infrastructure on a European scale, with high standards of transparency, speed and reliability. Visa recognized Neat’s innovative edge and its ability to design tailor-made, customer-centric products," said Maximilien Dauzet, CEO of Neat

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Neat

Founded in 2022, Neat is a French insurtech company specialising in B2B2C embedded insurance. Its state-of-the-art insurance platform enables distributors (SNCF, Pierre et Vacances, Center Parcs, leboncoin, Cdiscount, Decathlon etc.) to offer simple, useful and frictionless white-label insurance solutions. Already present in 8 countries, Neat raised €50 million in 2024 to support its strong development.