XGS Energy and CC Power Partner on 115 MW Next-Generation Geothermal Development Agreement

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XGS Energy, Inc. (XGS) and California Community Power (CC Power) today announced the execution of a Geothermal Exploration, Offtake, and Development Engagement (GEODE) Agreement to support the development of 115 megawatts (MW) of next-generation geothermal energy in California, building on a shared commitment to clean, firm power that strengthens grid reliability and supports the state’s long-term energy goals.

The agreement reflects California’s significant and growing demand for clean, always-on energy. California sits atop more than 35 gigawatts (GW) of untapped geothermal potential as identified by the Clean Air Task Force in a 2025 report. Yet, geothermal plants represent only 2.7 GW of over 89 GW total installed electric generation in the state today. XGS’s water-independent system harnesses this potential by enabling the development of dry, hot rock resources, delivering reliable, clean electricity that cost-effectively complements and diversifies California’s energy portfolio.

“Geothermal energy offers a renewable resource that can provide valuable round-the-clock reliability that cannot be provided by California’s existing portfolio,” said Alexander Morris, General Manager of CC Power. “This GEODE Agreement with XGS allows CC Power to thoughtfully build relationships with geothermal developers like XGS Energy who are unlocking incremental geothermal capacity within California that supports local reliability, jobs, and investment.”

This agreement underscores XGS’s readiness to execute at scale to support CC Power’s member agencies, collectively representing more than 2.7 million customers across nine California Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs). XGS’s recent commercial-scale demonstration in Inyo County, California showcased its ability to efficiently develop and operate projects within the state. XGS’s next-generation geothermal system is optimized for environmental and sustainability objectives, with no hydraulic stimulation or fracking processes required and no consumptive water use in operations.

The announcement further expands XGS’s multi-gigawatt U.S. West development pipeline, which includes a 150 MW grid-connected project in New Mexico for which the company recently announced partnerships with Vallourec and Baker Hughes. XGS anticipates advancing a similar industrial execution ecosystem of trusted, scale-ready partners in California to accelerate deployment.

XGS is actively developing multiple California project sites.

“California has been clear about what it needs: clean, firm power that can be delivered at scale and on a near-term timeline,” said Dr. Lucy Darago, Chief Commercial Officer of XGS Energy. “Our partnership with CC Power sends a strong demand signal for next-generation geothermal, and XGS is ready to deliver - using a water-independent system designed to unlock California’s vast hot rock resources and provide reliable power for communities across the state.”

About XGS Energy

XGS Energy provides Clean, Round-the-Clock Energy Everywhere, Forever. XGS's proprietary solid-state geothermal system uses thermally conductive materials to deliver affordable energy anywhere there is hot rock. The XGS system decouples geothermal energy production from its historical dependence on natural water resources and geological conditions, unlocking low-risk power project development, geographic flexibility, easier permitting, and faster deployment. XGS’s scalable, financeable geothermal energy approach is supported by leading investors globally including Aligned Climate Capital, Anzu Partners, BlueScopeX, B Current Impact Investment, ClearSky, ClimateIC, Constellation Technology Ventures, H&P, MIH Capital, Thin Line Capital, Valo Ventures, VoLo Earth Ventures, and WovenEarth Ventures. Learn more and explore our open roles at https://www.xgsenergy.com.

About CC Power

California Community Power is a joint powers authority comprised of nine California CCAs. CC Power combines its member CCAs’ buying power to procure new, cost-effective, clean energy and reliability resources to continue advancing local and state climate goals. CC Power members represent 2.7 million customers across 112 municipalities spanning from Humboldt County to Santa Barbara County. Learn more at www.cacommunitypower.org.