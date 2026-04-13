Marketing Architects Launches Mass Customizer to Balance Reach and Relevance on TV

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TV advertising agency Marketing Architects announces the launch of Mass Customizer, a proprietary AI tool that helps brands make mass reach feel personal. Developed with Marketing Architects' sister company, Misfits & Machines, Mass Customizer lets brands customize TV creative at scale without reshoots, extended timelines, or added production costs.

TV agency Marketing Architects shares a new AI tool that lets brands customize TV creative without sacrificing reach or inflating production budgets. Share

A single TV advertising campaign can reach tens of millions of people across a national footprint. The challenge with TV creative has never been reach. It's relevance. Brands largely face two options: run one message everywhere and leave contextual nuance on the table or invest in full creative rebuilds to address different markets and audiences.

Mass Customizer takes a different approach. The tool preserves the broad reach that makes TV effective while layering in contextual customization where it matters. Starting from a brand's approved hero spot, the AI surgically adjusts controlled elements like on-screen graphics, calls-to-action, and offers. It even clones the original voice talent's pacing and inflection so brands can insert new lines.

“Audio has always been a production bottleneck in creative customization,” says Josh Wilson, AI Audio Director at Misfits & Machines. “Reshoots are expensive, talent availability is unpredictable, and one new line can unravel a timeline. We built Mass Customizer to remove that constraint entirely.”

Customization dimensions include geography, audience cohort, product or category emphasis, life stage, seasonality, and calls-to-action. Turnaround is near real-time. No reshoots. No manual edits. The result is broadcast-ready creative variations that feel locally relevant without abandoning the quality or overarching message of the larger campaign.

“This isn't about hyper-targeting or fragmenting your audience,” explains Stacey Hawes, Chief Strategic Growth Officer at Marketing Architects. “Mass Customizer is all about finding the right moments to add relevance without giving up the reach that makes TV so powerful."

Mass Customizer is available now to Marketing Architects clients and represents the latest addition to the agency's proprietary technology suite.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 30 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, visit marketingarchitects.com.

About Misfits & Machines

On a mission to liberate contrarian ideas from the tyranny of reason, Misfits & Machines incubates and accelerates bold ventures through challenger thinking and AI tinkering. Learn more at misfitsandmachines.com.