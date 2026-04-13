Premium In-Lobby Media Network Coming to 285 Movie Theatres Nationwide in a New Initiative from National CineMedia and Creative Realities

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“NCM”), the leading cinema advertising platform in the U.S. and a leading provider of digital signage, experiential solutions, and media network management, and Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) (“CRI”), a leading provider of digital media and AdTech solutions, today announced a new partnership to significantly expand and modernize AMC Theatres’ (NYSE: AMC) in-lobby media footprint across 285 locations nationwide.

This new initiative will turn the lobby at the participating theaters into a network of digital displays, including multiple 75-inch screens per location, that will deliver high-impact video, brand storytelling, and interactive experiences. These upgrades create a premium video platform that expands opportunities for advertisers to reach audiences both in the auditorium and throughout the entire theater location.

“Going to the movies is an experience – from the minute you walk in and smell the popcorn to settling into your seat to immerse yourself in a great story,” said John Calkins, EVP – Chief Corporate Development Officer, National CineMedia. “By partnering with AMC and Creative Realities, we are enhancing that experience across AMC’s premium footprint, while creating scalable new opportunities for advertisers to connect with moviegoers starting the moment they step into the lobby and continuing until they leave the cinema.”

The upgraded lobby network is expected to deliver a more dynamic pre-show atmosphere, helping advertisers reach captive, target audiences. The network also complements NCM’s existing on-screen cinema advertising capabilities, providing brands with a more comprehensive presence to reach AMC guests. This new lobby initiative will also enable AMC to showcase AMC and studio content, such as trailers for upcoming theatrical titles.

“We’re excited to join AMC and NCM in this groundbreaking undertaking,” added Rick Mills, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Realities. “Working together, we will enhance the movie-going experience at hundreds of locations and provide meaningful benefits to the theaters and their operators. We look forward to this rollout and the way it will highlight our technology across the country later this year.”

Under the partnership, NCM will manage in-lobby video advertising with Creative Realities serving as the in-lobby equipment and service partner, supporting installation, operations, and ongoing network management across all participating locations.

Lobby upgrades are scheduled to begin this quarter, with all participating locations expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, NASDAQ:NCMI) is the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S. With unparalleled reach and scale, NCM connects brands to sought-after young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and pop culture. A premium video, full-funnel marketing solution for advertisers, NCM enhances marketers' ability to measure and drive results. NCM’s Noovie® Show is presented exclusively in 41 leading national and regional theater circuits including the only three national chains, AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC). NCM’s cinema advertising platform consists of more than 17,000 screens in over 1,300 theaters in 184 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM is the managing member and owner of 100% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). For more information, visit www.ncm.com.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including, but not limited to, retail, automotive, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, the timing of the lobby upgrade installation process, the expansion of advertising opportunities in the lobby, and NCMI’s future prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to NCMI’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Risk Factor” section of NCMI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2026, for further information about risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. NCMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.