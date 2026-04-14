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Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Mount Sinai Health System Reach New Multi-Year Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York today announced a new three-year agreement with Mount Sinai Health System that returns its hospitals, physicians, and other care providers to Anthem’s network.

"We were able to work with Mount Sinai to protect our members’ access to care while keeping costs as low as possible for the families, employers, and taxpayers who pay for healthcare."

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The agreement keeps Mount Sinai care accessible for Anthem members and reflects both organizations’ commitment to delivering quality care while helping control healthcare costs for New York workers, families, employers, and taxpayers. It also updates reimbursement models to reward quality and outcomes while maintaining strong safeguards to support accurate billing and payment.

“Most importantly, we were able to work with Mount Sinai to protect our members’ access to care while keeping costs as low as possible for the families, employers, and taxpayers who pay for healthcare,” said Victor DeStefano, Commercial President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York. “We appreciate the hard work by both teams that made this agreement possible, and we look forward to serving New Yorkers together for years to come.”

The new contract includes responsible price increases that make cost trends more predictable over time, as well as new value-based care models that connect payment to health outcomes improvement. It also preserves important protections that help ensure hospital bills are accurate, care is delivered in the appropriate setting, and healthcare cost trends track more closely to inflation and workers’ wages.

Contacts

Kersha Cartwright, kersha.cartwright@anthem.com, 678-767-0199

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Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York

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Contacts

Kersha Cartwright, kersha.cartwright@anthem.com, 678-767-0199

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