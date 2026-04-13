Circus Successfully Places First Bond with FINEXITY; Signed Additional Agreement for AI-Robotics Financing up to 50 Million

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI-robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems, today announced the full placement of its first asset-backed bond with seven-digit volume, executed through the digital capital markets platform of FINEXITY AG (XETRA: FXT).

The financing was completed within just a few weeks following its launch in mid-March and underscores the strong investor demand for asset-based financing structures supporting the rollout of Circus’ AI-driven robotics infrastructure.

The bond is backed by Circus’ autonomous meal production AI robots and structured through a dedicated special-purpose vehicle. The transaction represents a new financing model for scaling AI robotics deployments worldwide, combining industrial asset financing with digital capital market distribution.

Alongside the successful first transaction, Circus and FINEXITY have signed a strategic agreement to structure and place additional capital-market financings with a total volume of up to EUR 50 million, establishing a scalable funding framework to support the global rollout of Circus’ robotics infrastructure systems for both, defence and civilian customers.

“This transaction demonstrates how robotics infrastructure can be financed through asset-backed capital markets structures,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. “Completing the placement within just a few weeks shows the strong demand for predictable, technology-driven infrastructure assets. Together with FINEXITY, we are building a scalable financing pathway to further accelerate the global deployment of our AI robotics systems.”

Circus continues to scale the production and deployment of its autonomous AI robotic sustainment systems, supporting both commercial and defence applications globally.

About Circus SE

Circus (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Powered by proprietary AI robotics, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.

About FINEXITY AG

FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000 registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.

This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors. Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.