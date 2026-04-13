Optum Arcadia and Kivo Health Launch AI-Powered, Virtual Lung Rehab and Care for Patients in California

ARCADIA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optum Arcadia, part of Optum California's medical group and physician network, has partnered with Kivo Health, an AI-enabled virtual care company, to support expanded access to at-home pulmonary rehabilitation and care for people living with chronic lung disease, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Through this collaboration, Optum Arcadia and Kivo Health are working together to support eligible patients with home-based pulmonary rehabilitation services designed to help them manage their condition more conveniently and consistently. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving access to care by bringing supportive services into the home setting, where appropriate.

"By working with Kivo Health, we are expanding our ability to support people living with COPD though a home-based approach that emphasizes access, engagement, and continuity of care." Share

The program combines Optum Arcadia's clinician-led care model with Kivo Health's AI-enabled virtual care platform to support individualized care plans. Services may include home-based exercise guidance, remote patient monitoring, education on symptom recognition and inhaler use, and ongoing care coordination, delivered under the supervision of licensed health care professionals.

Kivo's technology is designed to support care teams by organizing health data, facilitating care coordination, and helping prioritize outreach, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering personalized, patient-centered care. “Our goal is to meet patients where they are and support them throughout their care journey,” said Preedar Oreggio, MD, Senior Medical Director at Optum California. “By working with Kivo Health, we are expanding our ability to support people living with COPD though a home-based approach that emphasizes access, engagement, and continuity of care.”

“Pulmonary rehabilitation can be life-changing for people with COPD, but most never complete traditional, in-person programs,” said Victor Sadauskas, MD, co-founder and CEO of Kivo Health. “Our mission is to complement traditional care to help millions of people with chronic lung disease stay out of the hospital and live the lives they want to live. We’re proud to work with Optum Arcadia to combine their value-based care model with Kivo’s AI-powered virtual rehab, and to deliver this care to the patients who need it most, when they need it, and where they want it.”

The partnership underscores Optum Arcadia's continued focus on value-based care and innovative care delivery models that prioritize access, quality, and patient experience.

About Optum Arcadia / Optum California

Optum Arcadia is part of Optum California, a value-based care organization and family of medical groups and physician networks serving patients across the state. Optum California delivers coordinated, team-based care in clinic, hospital, virtual, and home settings and is committed to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone.

About Kivo Health

Kivo Health provides AI-powered virtual rehabilitation and chronic care for people living with COPD and other chronic diseases. Kivo’s at-home pulmonary rehabilitation program combines live virtual sessions, real-time monitoring, and personalized, AI-supported care pathways to improve symptoms, reduce flare-ups, and help keep individuals healthy and out of the hospital.