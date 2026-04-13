ModMed Selects AWS as the Cloud Provider for the AI-Powered Practice

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ModMed®, a leading provider of software and services to specialty medical practices, today announced it has entered into a new multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a company born in the cloud, ModMed has used AWS as its primary cloud provider since day one. This expanded agreement makes AWS the cloud provider for ModMed’s AI-Powered Practice™, which will responsibly bring artificial intelligence (AI) to every corner of the specialty medical practice, including clinical, billing, and front-office operations, as well as patient engagement.

AWS and ModMed share a commitment to using technology to restore the human connection in medicine. By reducing the administrative "drudgery" through AI, the two companies are helping specialty medical providers focus on what matters most: the patient.

"At AWS, we believe that AI has the potential to solve some of the most persistent challenges in healthcare, but only if built on a foundation of trust and technical excellence," said Dr. Rowland Illing, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Global Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS. "ModMed’s vision for the AI-Powered Practice is a bold step forward for specialty medicine. We are proud to provide the secure, compliant, and highly available cloud environment that enables ModMed to innovate at speed, ensuring that providers have the reliable tools they need to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiency."

Scaling the AI-Powered Practice Together

As healthcare moves further into the era of AI, the need for mission-critical infrastructure has never been higher. For thousands of specialty medical providers across the U.S., the ModMed platform is the operational backbone of their practice. This expanded agreement between ModMed and AWS provides that as ModMed scales the AI-Powered Practice—including the groundbreaking ModMed Scribe 2.0—the underlying technical foundation has the security, reliability, and uptime required for patient care. This foundation enables ModMed to fast-track innovation across its entire suite of products and services.

Since announcing the vision for the AI-Powered Practice in 2025, ModMed has used advanced machine learning and generative AI capabilities to ensure AI Assistants are specialty-specific, high-performing, and deeply integrated with the broader platform. Underpinning this vision is AWS’s highly reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure, allowing these advanced tools to perform seamlessly as the platform grows.

“In healthcare, providers need technology they can trust to deliver continuous patient care,” said Venk Jayaraman (VJ), Chief Technology Officer at ModMed. “To build the AI-Powered Practice, we needed a cloud infrastructure partner that exceeded our requirements for massive scale and technical leadership. AWS met and exceeded every one of those needs.”

Reliability at Scale: By the Numbers

Supported by AWS, ModMed’s architecture is built on a sophisticated, multi-tenant, cluster-based platform that enables practices to scale while maintaining rigorous data privacy and performance standards. With nearly 50,000 providers on its platform and more than 16 years of practices using ModMed solutions, the application scale and data volume of ModMed on the AWS Cloud gives providers the confidence to store their most important data in this technical environment. Key features of the ModMed cloud infrastructure include:

More than 25,000 Years of Clinical Experience: ModMed’s AI models are trained on one of the largest specialty-specific datasets, including 750 million+ clinical encounters, over 2 billion diagnoses, and 4 billion treatment plans, which equates to more than 25,000 years of training.

ModMed’s AI models are trained on one of the largest specialty-specific datasets, including 750 million+ clinical encounters, over 2 billion diagnoses, and 4 billion treatment plans, which equates to more than 25,000 years of training. Unmatched Scalability: Processing over 3 petabytes of data each month, the AWS-powered infrastructure supports the high-velocity processing of hundreds of millions of clinical notes, patient messages, and practice performance metrics each year. This translates to over 107 million hours of cluster processing per month, scaling to meet both internal and customer-facing needs.

“With AWS’s architecture and scalable growth tools, we are able to process the immense amounts of data required to make AI truly useful for our doctors, without compromising on the speed or stability they depend on,” added Jayaraman.

For more information about the AI-Powered Practice, please visit modmed.com/ai.

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data and AI technologies. Through the AI-Powered Practice™, we help specialty medical providers simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. Our specialty-specific EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management and analytics solutions, as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing and marketing, are trusted by nearly 50,000 providers to drive their clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.