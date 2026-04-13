ICA and Screendollars Forge Strategic Partnership to Power Insights for Independent Exhibitors

DALLAS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a leading cinema trade organization representing approximately 5,000 independently operated movie screens across the United States and Canada, today announced a strategic partnership with Screendollars, a leading entertainment data, insights, and analytics platform built by industry professionals with deep expertise across theatrical exhibition, film distribution, and marketing.

“The ICA plays a vital role in supporting independent exhibitors, and we are excited to collaborate in delivering insights, fostering industry dialogue, and equipping exhibitors with the tools and data they need to succeed.” Share

As part of the initial phase of the partnership, Screendollars will enhance the value and impact of ICA’s weekly member newsletter by contributing curated editorial content, proprietary data, charts, and timely industry insights. In parallel, the collaboration will expand Screendollars’ engagement within the independent exhibition community while strengthening the depth and accuracy of its exhibitor intelligence and industry database.

Screendollars maintains a comprehensive database featuring information on more than 15,000 films and 80,000 industry professionals, along with a detailed directory of over 5,800 movie theatres, 200 exhibitors, 400 film distributors, 400 vendors, and 200 film festivals. The Screendollars newsletter reaches more than 320,000 subscribers weekly, while its digital platform attracts over 1 million monthly visitors and generates more than 2 million social media impressions each month.

“Partnering with Screendollars elevates the depth, insight, and overall quality of our member communications,” said Frank Rash, Executive Director of ICA. “Their combination of industry expertise and powerful data capabilities, positions us to deliver sharper, more actionable insights that directly benefit our members.”

“Our partnership with ICA is a natural extension of our mission to deliver meaningful intelligence, connectivity, and transparency to the theatrical marketplace,” said Thaddeus Bouchard, President of Screendollars. “The ICA plays a vital role in supporting independent exhibitors, and we are excited to collaborate in delivering insights, fostering industry dialogue, and equipping exhibitors with the tools and data they need to succeed.”

Both organizations will continue to explore additional opportunities to expand the scope and impact of the partnership to further support and empower independent exhibitors across North America.

About ICA

ICA is a not-for-profit, alliance of independent cinemas operating in communities throughout the United States and Canada. Theatres operated by alliance members range in size from single-screen venues in small towns to multiplexes in larger cities. Today a growing 180-member companies representing approximately 5,000 screens share one common goal: to provide a public voice that promotes the importance of independent cinemas as a vital and necessary part of a healthy and vibrant motion picture industry. For more information, visit www.cinemaalliance.org.

About Screendollars

Screendollars is a comprehensive digital platform serving the global film industry with data, insights, analytics, and editorial content across theatrical distribution and exhibition. Built by a team of experienced industry professionals, Screendollars delivers data-driven intelligence and tools that support exhibitors, distributors, and film industry stakeholders worldwide.