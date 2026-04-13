BitGo and tradias Expand Access to Institutional Crypto Liquidity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Prime, LLC (“BitGo Prime”), a subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. and the digital asset infrastructure company (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), and tradias, a regulated crypto-asset services provider, today announced that tradias has joined BitGo Prime’s liquidity network as a liquidity provider, expanding access to digital asset liquidity for BitGo’s institutional clients.

BitGo Prime connects institutional clients to a global network of liquidity providers, exchanges, and market makers through a single access point. By aggregating liquidity across a diverse set of counterparties, BitGo Prime helps clients achieve efficient execution, competitive pricing, and streamlined trading across digital asset markets.

The addition of tradias brings additional depth to BitGo Prime’s liquidity network and further strengthens its execution capabilities for institutional clients. With an established track record in digital asset trading and market making, tradias enhances BitGo Prime’s ability to deliver high-quality execution and broader access to institutional crypto liquidity.

“Continuing to expand our liquidity network is core to delivering the best execution quality that institutions expect,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “By adding tradias, we are continuing to improve access to higher-quality liquidity while maintaining the regulatory and security standards our clients require.”

BitGo and tradias both maintain strong regulatory foundations and institutional-grade infrastructure. BitGo’s regulated custody framework, supported by licenses from the OCC through BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A. and Germany’s BaFin through BitGo Europe GmbH, enables clients to keep assets in segregated cold storage, insured up to $250M. This structure reinforces clear market separation between custody and trading. tradias operates as a regulated crypto-asset services provider, adhering to stringent standards of governance and compliance.

“Deepening access to regulated crypto liquidity for institutions is at the core of what tradias does,” said Christopher Beck, Founder of tradias. “Joining BitGo Prime’s liquidity network extends that mission globally, giving us the opportunity to provide our clients with access to tighter spreads and better execution within a regulated framework on both sides.”

Together, BitGo and tradias are expanding institutional access to digital asset markets by combining deep liquidity, efficient execution, and regulated infrastructure.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About tradias

tradias is the institutional-grade infrastructure and crypto trading engine behind Europe’s top banks & brokers. Enabling 14M+ Europeans to trade crypto via their bank. The default B2B2C rail for crypto in Europe. As a regulated investment firm and crypto-asset services provider with 100% focus on crypto & digital assets, tradias provides the necessary infrastructure and services to enable institutional investors to access the enormous potential of digital assets. tradias enables its customers to trade a variety of >150 cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in a regulated environment, as well as to access a range of other digital asset services such as tokenization. Our core and history is in trading and market making – building on these capabilities and experience, we created a holistic financial services offering for digital assets. In February 2026, tradias and Boerse Stuttgart Digital announced plans to merge to form a regulated European crypto infrastructure provider, subject to customary approvals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Final Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 23, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.