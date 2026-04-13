Ameresco Collaborates with Miami-Dade County on Energy Savings Project to Deliver Solar and Efficiency Upgrades

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a collaboration with Miami-Dade County under a Guaranteed Energy, Water, and Wastewater Performance Savings Contract (ESPC) to implement energy conservation measures across two key facilities: the Miami-Dade Children's Courthouse and the E.R. Graham Building.

Ameresco implements rooftop solar and LED lighting upgrades at Miami-Dade facilities, improving facility performance and supporting long-term cost savings. Share

The project includes the design and installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and comprehensive interior and exterior LED lighting retrofits at the Children’s Courthouse and the E.R. Graham Building. Together these measures deliver significant improvements in energy efficiency and facility performance. With these combined measures, the project is expected to reduce annual electrical expenditures.

“We’re proud to partner with Ameresco on these critical energy infrastructure upgrades, which will help ensure our facilities remain reliable and efficient for the community,” said Dr. Jason Grant, Senior Energy Resilience Program Manager of Miami-Dade County’s Office of Real Estate and Development. “This project also enables the County to make meaningful progress toward our broader sustainability goals while prioritizing the critical services our residents depend on every day.”

These upgrades align with Miami-Dade County’s long-term sustainability strategy for resilient buildings and infrastructure. By leveraging on-site renewable energy, energy-efficient lighting, and advanced energy technology solutions, the project will help lower operating expenses, reduce energy consumption, and support ongoing efforts to modernize the county’s infrastructure.

“Ameresco has a longstanding partnership with Miami-Dade County to deliver solutions that create long-term value for the community,” said Lou Maltezos, Co-President of Ameresco. “We’re proud to continue that partnership through this ESPC, working closely with the county to advance practical improvements that strengthen their facilities and support operational priorities.”

This initiative builds on Ameresco’s growing role in South Florida, reflecting a history of successful collaboration with local governments to deliver comprehensive energy infrastructure and efficiency solutions across the region.

To learn more about Ameresco’s ESPC services, visit https://www.ameresco.com/espc-energy-savings-performance-contract/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported awarded backlog as of December 31, 2025.