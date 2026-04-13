IonQ and University of Maryland Expand QLab Collaboration to Advance Quantum Networking and Research

COLLEGE PARK, MD--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leading quantum platform company, and the University of Maryland (UMD) today announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership through the National Quantum Laboratory (QLab), extending their joint efforts in quantum computing, quantum networking, and workforce development.

This latest agreement, totaling $7.5 million and supported by funding from the State of Maryland’s Capital of Quantum Initiative via the University of Maryland Economic Development Corporation (UMEC), builds on the strategic partnership first announced in September 2024.

“Our longstanding partnership with the University of Maryland meets the need to accelerate access to advanced quantum computing, quantum networking capabilities, and talent development,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “IonQ’s collaboration with UMD reflects our commitment to Maryland’s ‘Capital of Quantum’ initiative, as we broaden QLab to include quantum networking, hardware upgrades, and deeper collaboration with its researchers.”

“This expanded agreement strengthens the QLab as a premier testbed for quantum networking and computing and deepens opportunities for our faculty and students to work hands-on with industry-leading systems,” said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. “Building on our strong relationship with IonQ through the QLab is critical to advancing discovery, developing talent and reinforcing Maryland’s position as the Capital of Quantum.”

This next step in the ongoing collaboration deepens IonQ’s integration with UMD researchers and students, positioning QLab as a leading testbed for next-generation quantum technologies, including quantum networking and memory systems – specifically, the first deployment of IonQ’s silicon vacancy (SiV)-based quantum memory node. This industry-leading infrastructure will complement existing UMD efforts, such as the Mid-Atlantic Region Quantum Internet (MARQI) network, across multiple areas of quantum technologies.

The four core elements of the expansion are designed to scale research capacity and enable new areas of exploration:

Quantum Memory Node Deployment:

The largest component of the agreement supports deployment of a cutting-edge quantum memory node for advanced networking capabilities. This hardware enables UMD to develop, build, and test new applications and use-cases directly on top of IonQ's quantum networking and interconnect platform, accelerating future commercial use.

Increased QLab Compute Access:

IonQ will provide additional quantum compute resources, broadening access to IonQ systems to meet rapidly growing demand from UMD researchers and students.

Joint Applications:

The collaboration boosts applied research efforts through directed projects, including work on quantum machine learning and holographic error-correcting codes, strengthening ties between IonQ scientists and UMD faculty on near- and mid-term applications.

Advanced Experimental Hardware Upgrades:

IonQ and UMD will jointly develop a specialized laser system supporting more advanced quantum algorithms and new experiments in quantum thermodynamics.

The partnership reinforces Maryland’s role as a national hub for quantum innovation by bringing together state investment, academic leadership, and IonQ’s commercial quantum computing and networking technologies. Beyond advancing fundamental and applied research, the collaboration emphasizes hands-on training and workforce readiness, giving students experience with commercial-grade quantum systems and emerging networking architectures.

This work builds on IonQ’s broader collaborations with leading academic, government, and industry partners, including the University of Cambridge, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the University of Chicago, the state of Tennessee and EPB as well as international research institutions advancing quantum networking and applications.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, the IonQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, and AstraZeneca achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding talent, advancing quantum computing and quantum networking, and commercial applications of quantum technologies. There are also statements regarding the advancement of quantum networking, hardware and related research In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “build,” “strengthen,” “pending,” “look forward,” “accelerate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “confident” and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.