AV Introduces MAYHEM 10: Multi-Role Launched Effects System at AAAA 2026

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced the debut of MAYHEM 10, a groundbreaking, multi-role launched effects system purpose-built for deployment from air, ground, and maritime platforms.

MAYHEM 10 is an autonomous, multi-role launched effects system that delivers significant operational versatility with a modular payload. Share

MAYHEM 10 is an autonomous, multi-role launched effects system that delivers significant operational versatility with a modular payload that supports interchangeable lethal and non-lethal effects—including intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, communications relay, and precision strike—tailored to specific mission requirements and adaptable as operational conditions change.

“MAYHEM 10 sets a new standard for operational versatility and survivability on the modern battlefield,” said Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at AV. “By integrating advanced autonomy, multi-domain payloads, and rapid adaptability, we empower our forces to sense, disrupt, and strike with precision—even in the most contested environments. This breakthrough allows commanders to extend their reach, accelerate decision-making, and maintain superiority without putting crews or high-value assets at unnecessary risk.”

Developed on the heritage of AV’s Switchblade® family and designed for demanding, contested environments, MAYHEM 10 boasts a 10-pound (4.5 kg) payload capacity, up to 100 km operational range, 50 minutes of endurance, and readiness for assembly and launch in less than five minutes.

Built using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the system supports seamless upgrades, third-party payload integration, and unified control through AV’s Tomahawk Grip controller and AV_Halo™ COMMAND interface, empowering networked, distributed, and scalable employment alone or in collaborative swarms to execute multiple effects in parallel and adapt quickly to evolving threats and mission needs.

“MAYHEM 10 changes how forces generate combat power by enabling collaborative swarm operations at scale,” said Brian Young, Senior Vice President of Loitering Munitions at AV. “Operators can employ multiple systems to work collaboratively—expanding coverage, overwhelming defenses, and executing synchronized effects across the battlespace—without increasing platform risk or force concentration.”

MAYHEM 10 features a removeable forward modular payload for rapid integration of third-party payloads to enhance mission flexibility. Its self-contained launcher supports flexible deployment across dismounted, mobile ground, air-mounted and vehicle-mounted operations.

Advanced autonomy is powered by an AI-driven processor and enables effective operations in contested and denied environments, with resilience to jamming, spoofing, and navigation-denied conditions. Secure navigation and communication are facilitated by M-Code GPS and Silvus datalink, while a MANET secure mesh network ensures robust command-and-control links with a 25-40 km link range.

Key features of the MAYHEM 10.

Multi-Platform Extended Standoff:

Deployable from air, ground, and maritime platforms, MAYHEM 10 extends host-platform standoff by enabling threat detection and engagement at range—pushing sensing and effects 100+ km forward while reducing risk to crews and high-value assets.

Deployable from air, ground, and maritime platforms, MAYHEM 10 extends host-platform standoff by enabling threat detection and engagement at range—pushing sensing and effects 100+ km forward while reducing risk to crews and high-value assets. One System, Multiple Effects:

A single MAYHEM 10 supports configurations for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare/disruption, deception/decoy, communications relay, and precision strike with up to 10 lbs of tailorable nonlethal or lethal payloads—without changing launch concepts.

A single MAYHEM 10 supports configurations for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare/disruption, deception/decoy, communications relay, and precision strike with up to 10 lbs of tailorable nonlethal or lethal payloads—without changing launch concepts. Scalable, Coordinated Effects:

Employ MAYHEM 10 individually or in collaborative swarms to expand coverage, overwhelm or confuse defenses, and execute multiple effects in parallel—without concentrating forces or crewed platforms.

Employ MAYHEM 10 individually or in collaborative swarms to expand coverage, overwhelm or confuse defenses, and execute multiple effects in parallel—without concentrating forces or crewed platforms. Autonomy for Contested Environments:

AI-enabled autonomy allows MAYHEM 10 to maintain mission effectiveness through jamming, spoofing, degraded communications, and denied navigation, reducing reliance on continuous operator control and operator burden.

AI-enabled autonomy allows MAYHEM 10 to maintain mission effectiveness through jamming, spoofing, degraded communications, and denied navigation, reducing reliance on continuous operator control and operator burden. Built to Adapt and Evolve:

A Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based, interoperable architecture enables rapid payload integration, autonomy upgrades, and system employment keeping MAYHEM 10 aligned with evolving threats, networks, and priorities.

About AV

AeroVironment (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter and tomorrow’s conflicts. At the core of these technologies lies AV_Halo™, a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools that empowers warfighters and enables full-battlefield dominance: detect, decide, deliver. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new ones; regulatory changes; competitor activities; market growth; product development challenges; market acceptance of new products; and general economic conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to AeroVironment’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.