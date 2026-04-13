Torys Partners with Harvey to Drive Firmwide AI Adoption

TORONTO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Law firm Torys has partnered with Harvey, the operating system for the legal industry. The firmwide rollout positions Torys among the first Canadian firms to deploy Harvey at scale, and marks a significant advancement in Torys’ use of AI technology to enhance client service delivery. Harvey will provide onsite support to help Torys build firm-specific workflows and drive adoption across practice groups.

“This is the latest step in the continued evolution of our AI strategy,” says Matt Cockburn, Managing Partner at Torys. “We are taking a deliberate and disciplined approach to scaling our AI capabilities, and Harvey’s platform, together with the onsite engagement, reinforces our commitment to responsible AI adoption.”

Torys has a long track record of using innovative technology to address client needs. In 2015, Torys was the first Canadian law firm to use AI on due diligence matters. The firm was also the first Canadian law firm to perform a detailed pilot of an industry-leading legal-specific Generative AI tool, and the first Canadian firm to be offered entrance into the Responsible AI in Legal Services (RAIL) organization.

“This is a high-value collaboration between Torys and Harvey,” says Sukesh Kamra, Torys’ Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer. “As we know, a core challenge with any new technology is achieving sustained use. Harvey’s legal engineers will work closely with our practice groups and knowledge and innovation team to drive adoption through a growth mindset. This collaboration will accelerate the development of matter‑specific legal workflows and further support Torys’ team-based approach to client service.”

Harvey’s CEO Winston Weinberg says, “Torys is known for its work on complex, high-stakes matters, and building lasting client relationships. We are honoured to partner with the firm on its AI transformation journey, and to work closely with its team on a firmwide adoption designed to deliver meaningful impact.”

About Torys

Torys is a business law firm with a reputation for sophisticated counsel and longstanding relationships with clients. The firm is highly recognized for leadership in legal innovation and use of technology. Since 2022, Torys has been the only Canadian firm to win several distinguished industry awards for legal innovation. Among them, the firm received the Gold Award for Best Use of Technology at the 2025 and 2024 Canadian Law Awards and the Technology Innovation Award at the 2024 IFLR Americas Awards.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,300+ customers in 60+ countries.