Birch Coffee Expands New York City Footprint with Square as Its Commerce Foundation

DISTRIBUTED LOCATION/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birch Coffee, one of New York City’s most beloved independent coffee brands, has opened its twelfth location powered by Square’s unified commerce platform. Built on a hospitality-first ethos and a commitment to driving neighborhood connection, Birch Coffee is steadily scaling by leveraging Square to simplify operations, empower frontline teams, and deliver a consistent customer experience at every location.

“It’s easy to use, easy to train on, and easy to scale with,” said Birch Coffee co-founder, Jeremy Lyman. "The overall simplicity and flexibility would be hard to replace." Share

Birch Coffee's origin story is one of humility and hustle. Founded in 2009 by two bartenders new to the industry, the brand has grown from a neighborhood newcomer into a name recognized city-wide for its warmth, craft, and community. Believing that every cup of coffee has its own story and soul, the founders early on established relationships with the South American farmers behind their beans, with a commitment to discovering the best processing methods and flavor profiles. As they embarked on ambitious expansion, the team needed technology that would evolve alongside them, upholding their high product standards without adding operational complexity.

"We really immersed ourselves in the industry, learning as much as we could and becoming more confident in our point of view," said Birch Coffee co-founder, Jeremy Lyman. "What started as a small, uncertain venture has grown into a more established and intentional brand. We’ve become much clearer about who we are and how we operate, and we need systems that support that as we grow.”

Their intentionality has paid off. In 2025, Birch Coffee saw 16% year-over-year growth – a testament to the brand's local reputation, performance, and the commerce foundation supporting it. Before Square, Birch Coffee ran on a legacy point-of-sale (POS) system that wasn't keeping up with rapidly advancing customer expectations. When word spread that local coffee giants were making the switch to Square, the Birch Coffee founders took notice.

“It’s easy to use, easy to train on, and easy to scale with,” continued Lyman. “Being able to run so much of the business through one ecosystem while still integrating with best-in-class partners is a big advantage. The overall simplicity and flexibility would be hard to replace."

Birch Coffee’s portfolio runs on Square, combining hardware, software, and integrations that support frontline operations and back-office management. The business uses Square Register and Square for Restaurants to power its service operations, with functionality like Square email marketing and gift cards driving community connection and repeat visits from loyal regulars. As part of their eCommerce offering, Square powers the brand’s thriving coffee subscription service. The business also leverages a custom-built API alongside an integration with 7shifts for workforce scheduling, demonstrating the flexibility of Square’s open platform to tailor-meet a brand’s needs.

Made for the Capital of Coffee

Running a coffee brand in New York City poses distinct challenges. The pace is fast, real estate is tight, and with local competition high, customers expect standout experiences in order to return. Square is uniquely equipped to serve New York City’s thriving café scene, offering the reliability to handle dense urban footprints, the tools to manage large and rotating teams, and the mobility to take business anywhere. For independent coffee operators, Square delivers the right combination of power, simplicity, and scalability.

"Cafés have some of the most demanding commerce needs, with high transaction volumes, complex shift work, tip income, and customers who expect excellence with every visit,” said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales & Marketing at Block. “Square is purpose-built to meet those demands, and what Birch Coffee has achieved across its locations in New York City is a testament to what's possible when capability scales. The same platform that powers a single neighborhood café can run a multi-location enterprise without adding complexity. That's the promise we deliver for operators like Birch Coffee."

With its twelfth location now open and more growth brewing, Birch Coffee shows no signs of slowing down. The company remains focused on deepening its presence in the coffee community and further expanding its reach. With Square as its unified commerce provider, the brand is positioned to continue scaling without losing the hospitality-driven heart that defined it from the start.

Learn more about how Square powers food & beverage sellers including coffee shops and cafés at: https://squareup.com/us/en/restaurants/coffee-shop

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.