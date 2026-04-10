CoreWeave Announces Multi-Year Agreement With Anthropic

LIVINGSTON, N.J. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced an agreement with Anthropic, one of the world’s leading AI research and development companies, to support the development and deployment of Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models. The multi-year agreement will bring compute online starting later this year.

CoreWeave joins Anthropic’s growing ecosystem of infrastructure partners helping to scale the adoption of Anthropic’s AI models across developers, startups, and enterprises worldwide. With the addition of Anthropic, nine of the leading ten AI model providers now leverage CoreWeave’s platform, reflecting the growing demand for infrastructure that can support AI at scale.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will use CoreWeave’s cloud platform to run workloads at production scale, while benefitting from its industry-leading performance and reliability.

"AI is no longer just about infrastructure, it’s about the platforms that turn models into real-world impact,” said Michael Intrator, Co-founder, CEO, Chairman of CoreWeave. “We’re excited to work with Anthropic at the center of where models are put to work and performance in production shows up. It’s exactly the kind of real-world deployment of AI that CoreWeave was built for.”

The collaboration between Anthropic and CoreWeave will initially focus on a phased infrastructure roll-out with the potential to expand over time.

CoreWeave’s AI cloud delivers industry-leading performance and efficiency through an end-to-end technology stack optimized for modern AI workloads. CoreWeave consistently sets new standards for performance, demonstrated by an industry-leading MLPerf benchmark for AI workloads and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, which evaluate AI cloud performance, efficiency, and reliability.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.