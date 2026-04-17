Canva Announces Anthropic Collaboration to Bring AI-Powered Design to Millions

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world’s leading all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced the next chapter in its two-year strategic collaboration with Anthropic, bringing Canva directly into the newly launched Claude Design by Anthropic Labs, one day after unveiling Canva AI 2.0 to a crowd of 6,500 people at Canva Create in Los Angeles..

Canva is also today introducing HTML importing, a new capability that makes it easy to bring interactive content generated in tools like Claude into the Canva editor for drag-and-drop collaboration, refinement, and publishing.

The collaboration makes it easier for Claude Design users to turn AI-generated drafts and ideas into fully editable designs in Canva, where they become collaborative, on-brand, and ready to scale and publish. It helps address one of the biggest gaps in today’s AI landscape: turning AI-generated content into real, usable work.

“It’s never been easier to start an idea, but bringing it to life is still too complex and fragmented. We’ve been solving this for more than a decade, and today, more than a quarter of a billion people use Canva every month to turn their ideas into real, usable work. We’re excited to extend our platform even further through this collaboration with Claude Design, making it seamless to turn AI-generated content into fully editable, collaborative, and scalable designs, ready to publish.” – Melanie Perkins, Co-Founder and CEO at Canva Expand

From AI-Generated Drafts to Fully Editable Designs

Since launching the Canva MCP in Claude last July, millions of people have used Canva through Claude to create, resize, and summarise content using simple text prompts. Today’s announcement builds on this momentum, making it even easier to move from drafts and ideas to presentations, documents, social posts, infographics, and more in Canva.

Powered by Canva’s Foundation Design Model, content exported from Claude Design is instantly turned into structured, fully editable designs in the Canva Editor, built for collaboration, iteration, and scale. Unlike traditional AI outputs that are static and fragmented, each design is ready to refine, share, and build on.

Introducing HTML and Artifact Editing in Canva

From landing pages to widgets and interactive experiences, AI tools are making it easier than ever to generate complex content using HTML. But these outputs are often locked in code, making them difficult to edit, refine, or adapt without starting over.

To solve this, Canva is also launching HTML importing and editing, expanding its platform to support code and AI-generated artifacts within its simple drag-and-drop editor. This makes Canva the first platform to unify visual, document, and interactive content creation in a single collaborative editor.

Now, Claude Artifacts can be brought directly into Canva and edited like any other design. Swap colours, layouts, and elements without regenerating code with each change. Then collect data with Canva Forms into Sheets, or publish your creation as an interactive website with a custom domain, all without leaving Canva.

Expanding Canva’s Role in the AI Ecosystem

Today’s announcement marks the latest step in Canva’s rapid expansion across the AI ecosystem, where the company is fast becoming the default destination for design.

As AI accelerates the pace of content creation, millions of people are looking for ways to move beyond ideas and static outputs, turning generated content into real, usable designs. Since launching in March 2026, Canva’s Magic Layers product, which breaks static images into fully editable components, has been used more than nine million times, highlighting strong demand to turn AI-generated content into adaptable, scalable work.

This growing demand has helped make Canva the third most-used AI platform in the world, and the fastest growing in customer spend on AI products among leading software companies, according to new research from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

“We’re excited to see AI tools like Claude Design integrating with Canva to make it even easier to turn drafts and ideas into real, usable work. This announcement builds on more than two years of close collaboration with Anthropic, where Canva has become one of the most used apps. We’ve loved working closely with their team and share a deep alignment in making complex things simple for millions of people.” – Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva Expand

Canva now powers design for more than a quarter of a billion people every month, bringing more than 420 designs to life every second. The company’s AI products and foundation models have been used more than 27 billion times to date.

A New Era for Creativity

Today’s announcement builds on a momentous week for Canva. Yesterday, the company unveiled Canva AI 2.0, the most significant evolution of its platform since launching more than a decade ago.

Announced at Canva Create in Los Angeles in front of more than 6,500 attendees and millions tuning in globally, this week marks a new era for Canva as the company expands beyond design generation to become the system at the centre of how work gets done.