TKO and Supersure Announce Official Multiyear Marketing Partnership Across UFC, Zuffa Boxing & UFC BJJ

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) today announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement with Supersure, a technology-enabled licensed insurance agency, in which Supersure will be integrated within UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and UFC BJJ events in the United States, providing Supersure with unprecedented reach and exposure with engaged sports fans.

“We’re thrilled to join with TKO and UFC, bringing Supersure to one of the biggest stages in sports,” said Howard Makler, Co-Founder & CEO of Supersure. Share

Under the new agreement, Supersure will become the Official Small Business Insurance & Commercial Brokerage Technology Partner across UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and UFC BJJ, marking the first time TKO has opened this category to a brand sponsor.

“Supersure is created for business owners like me that like to fight and take risks,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “They are tech-driven, think differently, and aren’t afraid to challenge the old way of doing business. I’m excited to partner with them across UFC, Zuffa Boxing and BJJ."

“We’re thrilled to join with TKO and UFC, bringing Supersure to one of the biggest stages in sports,” said Howard Makler, Co-Founder & CEO of Supersure. “Dana White changed the game for combat sports. We're changing it for business insurance. Same energy. Different fight.”

"Like TKO and UFC, Supersure refuses to accept the status quo,” said Rodney Rad, Co-Founder & President of Supersure. “That's why we're shaking up the insurance industry for business owners. Now we get to bring that message to one of the biggest stages in sports.”

According to consumer data and intelligence company Resonate, UFC's audience indexes high for entrepreneurship and small business ownership, making this partnership a natural fit.

As an Official Sponsor of UFC, Supersure will be integrated into premium UFC assets with extensive activations in selected UFC Numbered Events and Fight Nights, including brand placement in the world-famous Octagon® and numerous broadcast features. Supersure will also have a significant presence within UFC’s massive digital ecosystem, including X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, providing opportunities to continually engage with fans.

Additionally, Supersure will receive commercial time during the broadcast of UFC FREEDOM 250, the landmark event taking place on the grounds of the White House on Sunday, June 14, which will be exclusively distributed by Paramount+ in the United States.

Supersure branding will also be integrated into selected ZUFFA BOXING events, featuring high visibility logo placement on the ropes across all four sides of the ring throughout the fight card. Supersure will also be featured across all UFC BJJ events, highlighted by prominent signage on the competition mat.

Supersure will first activate the partnership at UFC 327®: PROCHÁZKA vs ULBERG, which takes place this Saturday, April 11 in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. In the main event, a thrilling contest sees former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka square off with No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 353 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Supersure

Supersure Insurance Agency, LLC is a technology-driven licensed insurance agency offering small business and commercial insurance solutions across all 50 states. Supersure helps businesses compare and purchase coverage from top-rated carriers through a modern, streamlined platform. Supersure is not an insurance company and does not underwrite insurance. Products and availability vary by state. For more information, visit supersure.com.