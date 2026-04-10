AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of American Modern Select Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) of American Modern Select Insurance Company (AMSIC) (Cincinnati, Ohio).

AMSIC entered into an assumption of liabilities agreement with American Modern Home Insurance Company (AMHIC) on June 20, 2025, in which it transferred all its rights and obligations to AMHIC. Subsequently, AMSIC was sold to an undisclosed buyer on Nov. 7, 2025. Given the liability transfer and the new ownership, AM Best is unable to determine a final rating assessment of AMSIC.

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