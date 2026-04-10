Celonis and Oracle Collaborate to Power Enterprise AI and Accelerate IT Modernization

NEW YORK & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, today announced a new phase of its long-standing collaboration with Oracle to help enterprises modernize operations and industrialize Enterprise AI, driving real business value.

This collaboration enables companies to deploy the Celonis Process Intelligence platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and builds on existing integrations between Celonis and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Share

This collaboration enables companies to deploy the Celonis Process Intelligence platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and builds on existing integrations between Celonis and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Joint customers can now analyze and optimize end-to-end business processes across finance, supply chain, and other core business functions.

Combining the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform with OCI and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications enables customers to:

Enhance AI-driven workflows by incorporating Celonis Process Intelligence into AI services running on OCI

Identify high-impact opportunities for automation and Enterprise AI adoption while tracking value realization over time

Orchestrate end-to-end processes across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, third-party applications, and custom solutions running on OCI

Support modernization initiatives by using Celonis Process Intelligence for analyzing, benchmarking, and reducing risk when migrating from legacy systems to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP

As demand grows for scalable and secure AI infrastructure, enterprises are increasingly standardizing on cloud platforms that can support data-intensive and mission-critical workloads. OCI delivers the performance, scalability, and security needed to run complex AI and enterprise workloads. Celonis provides an “intelligence layer” — a system-agnostic digital twin — that gives AI agents the ability to process data and deep operational context they need to move beyond simple automation to autonomous, business-critical execution.

“AI agents are only as effective as the context they operate in—and Celonis Process Intelligence provides that foundation,” said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “Expanding our collaboration with Oracle allows customers to scale AI with confidence, grounded in a real-time understanding of their business operations.”

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is designed to run demanding AI and enterprise workloads with high performance and reliability,” said Chris Gandolfo, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI. “Together with Celonis, we are helping customers gain deeper process insights and accelerate modernization initiatives on a secure, scalable cloud platform.”

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work — for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate — unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

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