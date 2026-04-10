Rebellions Collaborates with SK Telecom and Arm Targeting Sovereign AI and Telecom Infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebellions, a global leader in AI inference infrastructure, announces a collaboration with SK Telecom (SKT) and Arm to develop AI inference infrastructure designed to support sovereign AI and telecommunications-focused AI data centers. Through this collaboration, the companies plan to develop an AI server combining Arm AGI CPU, the first Arm-designed data center CPU, with Rebellions’ AI chips. The system will be validated in SKT’s AI data center environment before expanding to global markets.

This alliance, featuring industry leaders from each AI infrastructure field, aims to address the surging demand in the inference market and set standards for high-performance, energy-efficient sovereign AI infrastructure. Together, the companies plan to collaborate across the value chain from infrastructure design through real-world deployment and validation.

As part of the initiative, the Arm AGI CPU, built on Arm® Neoverse® CSS V3, and Rebellions’ RebelCard™ accelerator, will be combined into high-performance server infrastructure. Beyond hardware integration, the partners will co-develop the entire software stack, including firmware, and deploy the developed solutions in SKT’s live data center environments to verify performance and stability for sovereign AI models and telco-specific large-scale data processing. There are plans to review running SKT’s proprietary foundation model, A.X K1, on these servers.

Following technical validation, the partners plan to explore broader commercial deployment opportunities. Through this, Rebellions intends to supply optimized solutions for the global Sovereign AI data center market and secure a strong presence, particularly in Asia. Specifically, the focus will be on supplying customized, stability-proven solutions to global telecommunications companies and public sectors that require independent AI infrastructure.

“By providing our ‘RebelCard’—which offers overwhelming performance and power efficiency—alongside our full-stack software, Rebellions has become a core pillar supporting next-generation AI data centers,” says Jinwook Oh, CTO of Rebellions. “We expect this ‘one-team’ collaboration of experts to serve as a significant precedent in the industry for building AI-specialized infrastructure.”

“By providing a full package that combines inference-optimized infrastructure with our proprietary foundation model, A.X K1, we will further strengthen our competitiveness in the AI data center market,” says Jaeshin Lee, Vice President and Head of AI Business Development at SK Telecom.

“As AI infrastructure expands globally, CPUs play a critical role in coordinating workloads across accelerators, memory and networking,” said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Cloud AI Business Unit at Arm. “Arm AGI CPU, built on Arm Neoverse CSS V3, was designed to deliver the performance and efficiency required for large-scale AI deployments. Together with Rebellions and SK Telecom, we’re enabling scalable infrastructure for sovereign AI and telecommunications markets.”

About Rebellions RebelCard™

The Rebellions RebelCard™ is a module-type card product featuring Rebellions’ next-generation AI semiconductor, ‘Rebel 100’ (formerly known as Rebel-Quad). It integrates four NPU chiplets with 5th-generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM3E) to deliver exceptional computing power. By securing performance comparable to current flagship GPUs while exceeding them in power efficiency, it addresses the demand for energy and cost optimization in large-scale AI data centers. It is specifically optimized for running ultra-large multimodal and Mixture of Experts (MoE) models through high-speed chip-to-chip communication technology.

About Rebellions

Rebellions builds what the AI era needs: purpose-built inference accelerators delivering the performance, efficiency, and supply chain resilience that enterprises and nations demand. Its flagship Rebel100™ delivers the best performance per dollar per watt – built for inference from the ground up, not retrofitted from training – with full-stack software built entirely on open source and open standards. With proven commercial deployments already live across enterprises and governments, and a chiplet architecture built for the most demanding AI workloads, Rebellions gives every organization and nation the ability to own and control their AI, not just access it. Backed by Aramco, Arm, Kindred Ventures, KT, Mirae Asset Group, Samsung, SK Hynix, and SK Telecom, Rebellions is headquartered in South Korea with operations in the United States. Learn more by visiting www.rebellions.ai, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/rebellions-ai, and on X at twitter.com/rebellions_inc.