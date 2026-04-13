Locus Robotics Launches Locus Array, a New Class of Physical AI Robotics for Fully Autonomous Fulfillment

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Locus Robotics, the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, today announced the global launch of Locus Array. The fully autonomous fulfillment system combines mobile robotics, an integrated robotic picking arm, and AI-powered perception with autonomous execution to complete end-to-end workflows without manual intervention. Deployments are already underway with early access customers in North America, as the company prepares to scale Locus Array globally across Europe and APAC to meet accelerating demand for fully autonomous fulfillment.

“For years, autonomous fulfillment has been more hype and promises than reality — until now,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “Warehouse operations are facing increasing pressure from labor constraints, rising costs, and constant variability that traditional systems can’t absorb. Locus Array brings autonomy into real-world operations at scale, introducing a fundamentally different, system-level approach designed to solve these challenges at their core.”

Among early access customers with Locus Array in live operations is DHL Supply Chain, a long-standing global customer:

“The launch of the Locus Array marks a pivotal moment in DHL’s Accelerated Digitalization journey, moving us beyond traditional assisted picking into a new era of high-density, autonomous fulfillment. At DHL, we believe an idea is only as good as its ability to scale, and our partnership with Locus Robotics has consistently proven that we can turn cutting-edge concepts into global operational standards,” said Sally Miller, Global Chief Information Officer, DHL Supply Chain. “By being the first to deploy Locus Array, we are not just addressing today’s labor and capacity challenges; we are actively engineering a more agile supply chain. This innovation allows us to maximize vertical space and dramatically reduce manual touches, ensuring that we continue to provide our customers with the speed and reliability they expect from the world’s logistics leader.”

Locus Array enables operations to achieve:

Rapid, high-density throughput with streamlined order fulfillment: Processes orders in parallel and consolidates work directly in the aisle, increasing throughput with the ability to operate 24/7.

Processes orders in parallel and consolidates work directly in the aisle, increasing throughput with the ability to operate 24/7. Autonomous execution across multiple workflows: Handles picking, putaway, induction, drop-off, slotting, and replenishment in one system, reducing manual labor by 90%.

Handles picking, putaway, induction, drop-off, slotting, and replenishment in one system, reducing manual labor by 90%. Faster time to value with minimal disruption: Deploys in weeks without redesigning facilities or adding complex infrastructure.

Deploys in weeks without redesigning facilities or adding complex infrastructure. Flexible, scalable performance in dynamic environments: Scales with volume and adapts to changing layouts, SKUs, and demand without reworking workflows.

Scales with volume and adapts to changing layouts, SKUs, and demand without reworking workflows. Coordinated, multi-robot execution: Works seamlessly with Locus Origin and Locus Vector to cover 100% of SKUs within a single, unified system—delivering rapid ROI with a scalable, low upfront-cost Robotics-as-a-Service model.

Introducing Robots-to-Goods (R2G)

Together, these capabilities introduce a new category of warehouse automation: Robots-to-Goods (R2G). In this model, intelligent robotic systems, like Locus Array, go directly to inventory and execute fulfillment tasks within the aisle. By embedding multiple workflows directly into the robot, R2G expands automation beyond assisted processes to become fully autonomous.

Unlike traditional systems that move inventory through fixed processes, robots like Locus Array are dynamically assigned to tasks in real time. This minimizes travel, maintains continuous SKU availability, while also enabling higher storage density within existing warehouse layouts.

Powered by LocusONE™, the AI-driven orchestration platform, Locus Array operates as part of a unified fleet alongside Locus Origin and Locus Vector. LocusONE dynamically assigns work based on real-time demand, coordinating robots, workflows, and inventory movement as a single system that scales and adapts with operations over time. This enables automation to extend across all fulfillment workflows, delivering consistent performance and the operational confidence required to outperform in an uncertain environment.

Locus Array will be demonstrated live at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

To learn more, visit GetLocusBots.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Locus Array?

Locus Array is a fully autonomous warehouse robot that performs end-to-end fulfillment workflows directly within the aisle. It is an advanced Physical AI system that combines AI-powered vision, real-time decision-making, and robotic manipulation to perceive its environment and execute tasks such as picking, putaway, induction, drop-off, and slotting without manual intervention.

What problem does Locus Array solve?

Locus Array addresses three core challenges in warehouse operations: labor constraints, rising costs, and the need to maintain service levels as demand fluctuates. It reduces reliance on manual labor by up to 90%, maintains consistent throughput under changing conditions, and enables operations to scale and adapt without redesigning infrastructure.

How many Locus Array robots can be used in a warehouse?

Locus Array is designed to scale within constantly changing warehouse environments. Fleets can range from a few robots to hundreds, depending on throughput requirements. Multiple Array robots can operate within the same aisle and across different levels. This allows operators to increase automation density in both brownfield and greenfield environments without redesigning existing workflows.

What is Robots-to-Goods (R2G)?

Robots-to-Goods (R2G) is a new category of warehouse automation pioneered by Locus Robotics, where robots go directly to inventory and execute fulfillment tasks within the flow of operations. By keeping inventory stationary and bringing automation to the work, R2G enables continuous operation, higher storage density, and throughput that is not constrained by labor.

About DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, delivering Operational Confidence to warehouse operators navigating an environment defined by constant uncertainty. Locus Robotics enables organizations to plan, execute, and adapt across volume volatility, labor variability, and evolving order profiles.

Powered by the LocusONE platform, Locus Robotics orchestrates fulfillment workflows across picking, replenishment, sorting, and pack-out through a unified system of robotics, orchestration, and applied AI. The platform provides predictive visibility, adaptive decision-making, and elastic execution—giving operations leaders clear insight into capacity, throughput, and risk without fixed infrastructure or disruptive facility redesigns.

Trusted by more than 150 retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands across 350+ sites worldwide, Locus Robotics supports operations at every stage of the automation journey.

Delivered through an industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, Locus Robotics enables performance to evolve as operational needs change.