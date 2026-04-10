CUPE members ratify a milestone agreement with the Region of Niagara's Long-Term Care facilities

St. Catherines, ON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at Niagara Region’s Municipally run long term care facilities are celebrating tonight after ratifying a milestone collective agreement this evening. The workers, represented by CUPE 1263, were able to win significant improvements to paramedical benefits, vacation allotments, and pay for their members.

Unlike in years past, where negotiations were referred to interest arbitration, the Region and CUPE 1263 freely negotiated these improvements. The union is hopeful this is a sign of even stronger relationships between the employer and the union moving forward. The improvements include a 10.5% wage adjustment over the life of the agreement, as well as significant improvements to paramedical benefits, vacation, and other key items.

“We are incredibly happy with the outcome of this negotiation,” said Cathy Pirson, President of CUPE 1263. “This agreement will go a long way to help improve retention, prevent burnout, and improve the supports for our members, which in turn helps the residents. We’re hopeful that this agreement will set an example for other Long-term care employers in Niagara, and across Ontario.”

Long-term care workers face high turnover due to burnout, and other health and safety issues. Improved benefits and wages help to address the impacts of work-related stress, emotional and physical strain, and ensures their ability to focus on providing the quality care residents and their families deserve.

CUPE 1263 represents over 2000 members in long term care and retirement facilities and agencies, including 950 long-term care workers across 7 different municipal facilities in the Niagara Region.

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