-

CUPE members ratify a milestone agreement with the Region of Niagara's Long-Term Care facilities

St. Catherines, ON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at Niagara Region’s Municipally run long term care facilities are celebrating tonight after ratifying a milestone collective agreement this evening. The workers, represented by CUPE 1263, were able to win significant improvements to paramedical benefits, vacation allotments, and pay for their members.

Unlike in years past, where negotiations were referred to interest arbitration, the Region and CUPE 1263 freely negotiated these improvements. The union is hopeful this is a sign of even stronger relationships between the employer and the union moving forward. The improvements include a 10.5% wage adjustment over the life of the agreement, as well as significant improvements to paramedical benefits, vacation, and other key items.

“We are incredibly happy with the outcome of this negotiation,” said Cathy Pirson, President of CUPE 1263. “This agreement will go a long way to help improve retention, prevent burnout, and improve the supports for our members, which in turn helps the residents. We’re hopeful that this agreement will set an example for other Long-term care employers in Niagara, and across Ontario.”

Long-term care workers face high turnover due to burnout, and other health and safety issues. Improved benefits and wages help to address the impacts of work-related stress, emotional and physical strain, and ensures their ability to focus on providing the quality care residents and their families deserve.

CUPE 1263 represents over 2000 members in long term care and retirement facilities and agencies, including 950 long-term care workers across 7 different municipal facilities in the Niagara Region.

js/COPE491

Contacts

William Chalupiak
CUPE Regional Communications Officer
wchalupiak@cupe.ca
416-707-1401

Industry:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Release Versions
English

Contacts

William Chalupiak
CUPE Regional Communications Officer
wchalupiak@cupe.ca
416-707-1401

More News From Canadian Union of Public Employees

TTC Electrical and Trades Workers Deliver Strong Strike Mandate

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 2 members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, with 99 per cent backing a strike mandate if necessary to achieve a fair collective agreement at the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). “This strong mandate shows just how united our members are in the fight for a new collective agreement,” said Sumit Guleria, president of CUPE 2. “Our members want to be treated with fairness and respect at the bargaining table. They are proud of the work they do to ke...

CUPE 1600 members vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action at Toronto Zoo

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a vote today, members of CUPE 1600 at the Toronto Zoo sent a strong message to their employer, voting 99 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary to secure a fair collective agreement. “This strong mandate shows our members are united and our goal remains to reach a fair agreement at the bargaining table,” said Lynda Bongelli, president of CUPE 1600. “Our members are the people who care for the animals, keep the Toronto Zoo running, and make sure visitors ha...

CUPE Long Term Care Workers File Notice to Strike

HALIFAX, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early this morning, long term care workers from 22 homes submitted their 48-hour notice to strike, with more homes expected to follow suit in the following week. This first wave of the strike will see over 2,200 workers on picket lines across the province on April 13 at 7 AM. “Health care workers shouldn’t have to go on strike to earn a living wage,” said Ty Loppie, CUPE Long Term and Community Care Committee Communications Officer, “but that’s exactly what this go...
Back to Newsroom