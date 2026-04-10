Continental Battery Systems Selected by Mazda as Nationwide Battery Partner Across U.S. Dealer Network

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Battery Systems (CBS), a leading North American battery distributor, has been selected by Mazda North American Operations as its nationwide battery supply partner, supporting Mazda’s U.S. dealer network with reliable, high-performance battery solutions.

On April 6, 2026, CBS began providing batteries across Mazda’s U.S. dealerships, leveraging its extensive distribution network to ensure consistent availability, rapid delivery, and dependable service at scale. The partnership also creates an opportunity to accelerate growth within the battery category through enhanced marketing support and dealer-focused programs.

“This partnership reflects the strength of our national footprint and our ability to deliver consistent, reliable support at the dealer level,” said John Rauco, Chief Commercial Officer at CBS. “Mazda needed a partner who could execute across the entire U.S. network, and our platform is built to deliver that level of performance while helping drive growth in the battery category.”

“CBS stood out for its ability to deliver consistent coverage across our dealer network and support our long-term operational goals,” said Rob Miline, Vice President of Accessory and Aftersales at Mazda North American Operations. “Beyond supply, their capabilities in category management, marketing support, and dealer engagement position us to grow the battery business across our network.”

Through this partnership, CBS will deliver consistent service, product availability, and support across Mazda’s U.S. dealer network—helping ensure dealers have the tools and resources needed to meet customer demand and drive service performance.

For more information about Continental Battery Systems, visit continentalbattery.com

About Continental Battery Systems

Founded in 1932, Continental Battery Systems (CBS) is a leading North American distributor of battery products, energy storage systems, and recycling solutions, serving OEMs, aftermarket providers, and major retailers. CBS supports a full spectrum of applications, from passenger and heavy-duty vehicles to powersports, golf, lawn & garden, marine, RV, and industrial equipment. With more than 160 locations and five regional distribution centers, CBS combines deep local market expertise with a robust national supply chain to deliver consistent product availability and service. The company’s diverse portfolio of premium national and private-label brands empowers dealers, distributors, and service providers to meet the evolving demands of modern vehicles and electric transportation. Driven by innovation, sustainability, and a customer-first culture, Continental Battery Systems is powering the future of performance with speed, reliability, and national scale.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.