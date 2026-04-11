Sanya, China and Malaysia Strengthen Tourism Cooperation, Launch Exclusive Offers and Diverse Experiences to Attract Visitors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sanya Tourism Development Bureau of China’s Hainan Province signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tourism Malaysia on April 2. This collaboration will further strengthen tourism ties between the two destinations during "Visit Malaysia Year 2026" and jointly promote tourism initiatives. Tourism Malaysia has officially become a "Strategic Tourism Promotion Partner of Sanya." Furthermore, the Sanya Tourism Development Bureau has engaged in cooperative exchanges with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and the Malaysian Budget Hotel Association (MBHA) to enhance synergies in tourism management, product development, and tourist exchange. The Sanya Tourism Overseas Promotion (Malaysia) Liaison Office was officially established, providing greater convenience for local residents to access information and book travel products.

China’s visa-free policy for Malaysian citizens visiting Hainan allows a 15-day stay with just a passport, no visa or extra documents needed. The direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sanya takes about three hours, with rising demand. Both sides are exploring direct flights to Penang and Kota Kinabalu. Sanya’s airport and cruise port have gone paperless, with international arrival halls accepting international credit cards and offering multilingual signs and services. Local support includes the 12345 foreign-language hotline and a multilingual website (www.visitsanya.com).

Themed products like "Travel with the Asian Beach Games" are available online, covering hotels, attractions, and packages. For the 2026 Asian Beach Games, popular attraction tickets are discounted up to 73%, hotel rates cut by up to RMB 5,899, and dining discounts around 48%. About 118,000 event tickets are now sold online for a combined sports-and-vacation experience.

Sanya reinforces its image as an international coastal destination. It boasts "China’s Premier Diving Base" with water visibility up to 27 meters, offering diving and water sports. A major water park tied for 7th globally with Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay, making it a hit with families and youth. The Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone features a 108-meter Guanyin statue and Li & Miao intangible heritage, blending coastal leisure, culture, and blessings. A world-class duty-free complex adds international brands, boosting Sanya’s appeal.

Since early this year, Hainan has welcomed over 200% more Malaysian tourists than the same period last year, signaling sustained growth. Sanya is becoming a key gateway for Malaysian tourists to China.