Aramark Collegiate Hospitality Announces New Partnership with Suffolk University to Strengthen Student Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Collegiate Hospitality today announced a new partnership with Suffolk University slated to begin in Summer 2026. This collaboration introduces Suffolk Dining, a new dining program designed to elevate food quality, expand access, and strengthen Suffolk’s competitive position in the heart of downtown Boston.

“Suffolk Dining reflects a shift toward a more welcoming, inclusive, and value-driven campus experience — one that supports our students’ daily lives, strengthens community, and aligns with the way students actually live and learn in an urban campus,” said Brian McDermott, Associate Vice President for Campus Experience, Suffolk University.

The new Suffolk Dining meal plan increases the number of meals per week offered in the default residential plan, and students will no longer manage declining balances—instead, they’ll benefit from predictable meal access, with the flexibility to choose All-You-Care-To-Enjoy (AYCTE) dining, meal exchange for grab-and-go options, or Dining Dollars for retail convenience.

“Suffolk University’s commitment to reimagining dining as a driver of belonging, access, and student success mirrors our own hospitality-first approach, and we are excited to be part of their story,” said Barbara Flanagan, President and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “Together, we’re building a modern program that reflects the energy of downtown Boston, supports student well-being, and delivers long-term value for the University community.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Dining as a Differentiator : A refreshed hospitality brand, visible upgrades, and expanded culinary identity will position Suffolk as a leader in student life and enrollment. Suffolk Dining emphasizes community-building spaces, modern service models, and a hospitality-first approach that extends beyond food.

: A refreshed hospitality brand, visible upgrades, and expanded culinary identity will position Suffolk as a leader in student life and enrollment. Suffolk Dining emphasizes community-building spaces, modern service models, and a hospitality-first approach that extends beyond food. Expanded Access & Inclusion : The new model introduces predictable, consistent access to meals — including All-You-Care-To-Enjoy dining and meal exchange at key retail locations — reducing the stress of budgeting and supporting students who previously ran out of dining funds mid-semester. Culturally inclusive menus and commuter-friendly options ensure that a diverse student body feels seen, welcomed, and supported.

: The new model introduces predictable, consistent access to meals — including All-You-Care-To-Enjoy dining and meal exchange at key retail locations — reducing the stress of budgeting and supporting students who previously ran out of dining funds mid-semester. Culturally inclusive menus and commuter-friendly options ensure that a diverse student body feels seen, welcomed, and supported. Culinary Innovation : Menus inspired by global flavors, rotating concepts, and local sourcing will bring variety and excitement to campus. The program incorporates monotony breakers, themed events, and wellness-driven offerings designed to make dining a vibrant part of student life.

: Menus inspired by global flavors, rotating concepts, and local sourcing will bring variety and excitement to campus. The program incorporates monotony breakers, themed events, and wellness-driven offerings designed to make dining a vibrant part of student life. Technology Integration: Mobile ordering, self-service kiosks, improved throughput, and future smart-locker pickup solutions will deliver greater convenience and speed across Suffolk’s campus. The move to Grubhub replaces Boost and provides a familiar, intuitive interface for students and employees.

The partnership aligns with Suffolk’s strategic priorities and reflects Aramark’s commitment to innovation and long-term financial sustainability. Through a multiyear plan, Aramark will invest in and deliver a dining experience designed to enhance the student experience, support well-being, and foster a strong sense of community across Suffolk’s residential and commuter populations.

About Suffolk University

Suffolk University, located in historic downtown Boston, provides students with experiential and transformational learning opportunities that begin in the center of Boston, reach across the globe, and lead to extraordinary outcomes for graduates. The University is driven by the power of education, inclusion, and engagement to change lives and positively impact communities. Suffolk University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in its College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School, and Law School.

About Aramark Collegiate Hospitality

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality—where futures are better served—has been a trusted dining partner to higher education institutions for over 50 years. Serving more than 275 colleges and universities nationwide, Aramark delivers customized dining and hospitality programs that reflect the unique culture and needs of each campus. Rooted in a deep commitment to service for people, partners, the community, and the planet, Aramark goes beyond meals by curating tailored experiences, supporting success, and cultivating communities. Connect with Collegiate Hospitality on LinkedIn.