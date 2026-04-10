Snap and Qualcomm Expand Strategic Collaboration to Advance Intelligent Computing Experiences on Specs

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Specs Inc., a Snap subsidiary, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a multi-year strategic agreement to power future generations of Specs with Qualcomm Technologies’ industry-leading Snapdragon system-on-a-chip (SoC).

This is the first flagship engagement for Specs Inc., which is launching Specs, advanced eyewear that seamlessly integrates digital experiences into the physical world, for consumers later this year. Specs are standalone, see-through glasses that bring the digital world to you, allowing you to see, hear, and interact with digital content just like it’s in your physical space.

Specs are powered by Snapdragon XR platforms. By combining edge AI and high performance, low-power compute, Snapdragon platforms provide the foundation that enables intelligent, context‑aware experiences to run directly on-device, for faster and more private interactions. This strategic initiative builds on both companies’ commitment to making computing more human and more seamlessly integrated into everyday life, transforming the way the world works, learns, and plays together.

Snap Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies have a strong track record of powering advanced immersive technology. This agreement builds on more than five years of innovation and collaboration, as Snapdragon platforms have powered multiple previous generations of Snap’s Spectacles.

Through long-term strategic roadmap alignment and technical collaboration, both companies will work together to rapidly bring industry-leading capabilities to the Specs platform, including on-device AI, cutting-edge graphics, and advanced multiuser digital experiences.

The joint initiative establishes a scalable foundation for the growing community of developers and partners building for Specs, supporting a predictable product cadence and enabling the creation of increasingly sophisticated digital experiences over time.

“We believe the future of computing will be more human and grounded in the real world," said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO, Snap Inc. “Our work with Qualcomm provides a strong foundation for the future of Specs, bringing developers and consumers advanced technology and performance that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.”

“The next era of computing will be defined by devices that understand what you see, hear and say as well as context, and respond instantly to the world around you,” said Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Our work on future generations of Specs will enable power-efficient interactive AR devices that deliver agentic experiences that feel natural, intuitive and integrate seamlessly into daily life.”

About Specs Inc.

Specs Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Snap Inc. dedicated to making computing more human. The company develops Specs, advanced eyewear that seamlessly integrates digital experiences into the physical world.

Specs feature see-through lenses that place digital objects directly into three-dimensional space, powered by Snap OS, a proprietary, context-aware operating system designed for natural interaction with your hands and voice.

Specs Inc. also provides Lens Studio, a full suite of advanced developer tools that powers immersive augmented reality experiences across Specs, Snapchat, and other services.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated launch of our new hardware, strategic roadmap alignment and technical collaboration are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainty, and geo-political events and conflicts, that we believe may continue to affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our financial performance; our ability to attain and sustain profitability; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; our ability to attract and retain users, partners, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; our ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures, or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our periodic report that will be filed with the SEC for the period covered by this press release and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, including future developments related to geo-political events and conflicts and macroeconomic conditions, except as required by law.