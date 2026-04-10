Greenlight Partners With RBFCU to Help Parents Raise Financially Smart Kids and Teens

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlight ® Financial Technology, Inc. (“Greenlight”) and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) have announced their partnership to better serve families and help the next generation build healthy financial futures. RBFCU members will now have free1 access to Greenlight’s award-winning family finance app, available through the Greenlight for Credit Unions program.

"We are excited to partner with Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union because they share Greenlight’s belief that financial confidence starts young — and that credit unions are uniquely positioned to make that happen," said Matt Wolf, Chief Commercial Officer at Greenlight. "By joining forces with over 100 credit unions across the country we're creating a powerful pathway for young members to grow into the financially empowered adults the credit union movement depends on."

Greenlight offers a debit card and app that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save, give and spend wisely – all with parental supervision. Using the Greenlight app, parents can quickly send money, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions and more. Kids get hands-on money management experience, along with access to Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with a best-in-class curriculum, educational challenges and rewards.

Research shows 91% of kids and teens believe they need financial knowledge and skills to achieve their life goals, and 94% of parents agree.2 Still, teens score an average of 64% on the National Financial Literacy Test, showing a clear gap in accessible and effective financial education. Parents also rank personal finance as the No. 1 most difficult life skill to teach their children, with 81% saying they wish they had more financial education tools and resources.3

“RBFCU’s partnership with Greenlight reflects our commitment to empowering our next generation of members with a strong foundation in financial literacy,” said RBFCU Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sonya McDonald. “Through this partnership, we can help children and families access fun, engaging tools to establish and develop a bright financial future in a way that’s less intimidating for parents, children and teens.”

RBFCU members can receive a free1 Greenlight subscription by registering through greenlight.com/rbfcu and adding their RBFCU account as their primary funding source.

About Greenlight

Greenlight Financial Technology is a fintech company on a mission to help families navigate money and life together. Best known for its debit card and money app for kids and teens, Greenlight has grown into an all-in-one family finance and safety platform designed for every stage of life. Its award-winning app brings together spending, saving, financial education, and flexible controls in one place, while also helping protect families from financial and digital risks.

Greenlight partners with more than 200 leading banks, credit unions, and employers to bring its family finance solution to more families through the Greenlight for Banks, Greenlight for Credit Unions, and Greenlight for Work programs.

About RBFCU

Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative whose mission is to improve members’ economic well-being and quality of life. With assets exceeding $19 billion, RBFCU serves more than 1.1 million members at 64 branches throughout Texas, and online at rbfcu.org and the RBFCU Mobile® app.

1RBFCU members are eligible for the Greenlight Core plan at no cost when they connect their RBFCU account as the Greenlight funding source for the entirety of the promotion. Subject to minimum balance requirements and identity verification. Upgrades will result in additional fees. Upon termination of promotion, members will be responsible for associated monthly fees. See terms for details. Offer ends 03/04/2029. Offer subject to change and partner participation.

2Survey insights were collected by Greenlight through a Researchscape survey fielded between March 22 and March 24, 2024, among 2,310 respondents in the U.S., split between kids and teens ages 10-19 and parents of 10–19-year-olds.

3Survey insights were collected by Greenlight through a Researchscape survey fielded between February 9-12, 2023, among 1,034 U.S. respondents, all of whom were working parents of 8–18-year-olds.

††Requires mobile data or a WiFi connection, and access to sensory and motion data from cell phone to utilize safety features including family location sharing and driving alerts and reports. Messaging and data rates and other terms may apply.

The Greenlight Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Greenlight's bank partners. For more information, please visit: greenlight.com.