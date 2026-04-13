AiM Future Partners with Metsakuur Company to Commercialize NPU-Integrated Hardware

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI semiconductor IP firm AiM Future has announced a strategic partnership with Vision AI company Metsakuur Company to develop and commercialize NPU-integrated hardware products, reinforcing its expansion into full-stack hardware solutions for the global edge AI market.

Through this collaboration, AiM Future aims to extend its leadership beyond AI semiconductor IP by delivering fully optimized, integrated hardware solutions that combine advanced software and high-performance NPU technology into a comprehensive “AI total package.”

AiM Future has already demonstrated its technological capabilities through the commercialization of its proprietary neural processing unit (NPU) in multiple LG Electronics home appliances. Optimized for low-power, high-efficiency computing, its NPU is ideally suited for edge computing applications such as AIoT, smart home devices, and robotics.

As part of the partnership, AiM Future will provide its market-proven NPU technology, while Metsakuur will integrate and optimize its advanced AI algorithms onto AiM Future’s hardware. This integration will deliver high-performance solutions that significantly enhance processing speed while dramatically reducing power consumption. The resulting products will enable customers to deploy AI hardware directly in the field without additional optimization processes.

Kim Chang-soo, CEO of AiM Future, stated, “Metsakuur’s advanced AI solutions will serve as an excellent use case to fully demonstrate the performance capabilities of our NPU. This partnership represents a significant milestone in expanding our presence in the global edge AI market.”

Lee Ji-hoon, CEO of Metsakuur Company, added, “The key objective of this collaboration is to move beyond software delivery and establish a complete product lineup that integrates hardware. By combining Metsakuur’s proprietary AI technology with AiM Future’s market-proven NPU, we have secured both product stability and reliability.”

Building on this partnership, AiM Future and Metsakuur plan to jointly target markets that require high-performance hardware, including smart cities, intelligent security systems, and embedded AI devices. By unifying hardware and software, the two companies aim to maximize operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving global edge AI market.