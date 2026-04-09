Humana Goes Live with b.well to Deliver on Health Data Interoperability Commitments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. announced today it has gone live with b.well Connected Health, fulfilling a shared commitment to simplifying how individuals access, understand, and use their health data.

“Humana is taking a meaningful step toward making healthcare simpler and more connected for its members.” -Kristen Valdes, CEO of b.well Connected Health Share

Through the relationship, Humana will leverage b.well’s national health data network to enable individuals to securely connect and access their health data across multiple providers, health plans, pharmacies, and digital health applications — all in one place. Additionally, Humana will be able to access its members’ data in real-time at the point of claims processing and securely respond to data requests from providers and other health plans, supporting industry use cases such as care coordination and quality improvement.

This collaboration supports Humana’s pledge to the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem, and advances a more connected, interoperable healthcare system – one where individuals can access and share their data without friction, payers can automate critical workflows, and providers have timely access to the data needed to deliver high-quality care.

“Humana is taking a meaningful step toward making healthcare simpler and more connected for its members,” said Kristen Valdes, CEO of b.well Connected Health. “Through our national health data network and network-of-networks approach, we’re enabling access to the most complete, semantically normalized longitudinal health record. When members can securely access and use their data across sources, it opens the door to more informed decisions, better care coordination, and experiences that truly reflect the needs of the individual.”

At the core of the collaboration is b.well’s national health data network spanning connections to 2.4 million providers, 350 health plans, labs, wearables, and more, and a 13-step data refinery process, which normalizes, deduplicates, and enriches fragmented data into a complete longitudinal health record. This foundation enables real-time insights, supports clinical workflows, reduces administrative waste, and powers more personalized, data-driven experiences for Humana members.

“Humana is focused on making healthcare simpler and more connected for our members,” said Caraline Coats, Senior Vice President of Provider Strategy and Operations at Humana. “We appreciate CMS’ leadership in advancing the Health Technology Ecosystem and creating a clear framework to support that goal. Through our work with b.well, we’re improving access to health information which, in turn, helps free up time and resources so providers can focus on delivering care.”

Why This Matters

This collaboration delivers measurable value across the healthcare system by:

Putting individuals in control of their health data. Individuals have the ability to securely access, manage, and share their health data, consistent with broader industry goals of improving data portability, transparency and patient empowerment.

Individuals have the ability to securely access, manage, and share their health data, consistent with broader industry goals of improving data portability, transparency and patient empowerment. Reducing administrative burden through easier data sharing. Standards-based, digital data exchange reduces reliance on manual processes, duplicative documentation, and fragmented record requests, helping to lower administrative costs and inefficiencies across the healthcare system.

Supporting Interoperability and Data Access Efforts

The collaboration aligns with ongoing efforts across the healthcare system to give individuals greater control over their health data and access to digital tools that improve care experiences.

Humana and b.well are participating in a capability demonstration at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today, showcasing live, standards-based data in a federal interoperability demonstration setting.

By participating in interoperability initiatives, Humana is helping advance a future where healthcare data is accessible, actionable, and patient-directed, reducing administrative burden while improving outcomes for individuals.

About Humana

Humana (NYSE: HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell healthcare services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare and Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is the most connected digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company is solving healthcare’s fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place, empowering organizations to offer consumers personalized, actionable experiences. By creating longitudinal health records, delivering proactive insights, and simplifying access to care, b.well enables better outcomes at lower cost while supporting regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.