Welldoc Partners with b.well to Advance Interoperability and Seamless Patient Health Record Access

COLUMBIA, Md. & BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welldoc®, a leader in AI-powered cardiometabolic health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with b.well Connected Health, whose health data management platform powers the nation’s largest consumer-mediated health data network, connecting nearly 2.4 million providers and 350 health plans. Through this partnership, Welldoc gains access to patient-authorized health data at an unprecedented scale, enabling more complete, personalized insights across the care journey.

Through the collaboration, users will be able to authorize Welldoc to access their health information through b.well’s national health data network. b.well leverages a 13-step data refinery process that normalizes and de-duplicates fragmented data into a clean, longitudinal health record. This data further strengthens the experience within the Welldoc app, fueling AI-powered personalized insights and data-driven clinical decision support for patients living with complex conditions, like diabetes and obesity.

“Advancing AI-driven, personalized care begins with trusted, connected health data,” said Kevin McRaith, CEO and President of Welldoc. “Our partnership with b.well connects us to a nationwide health data network, leveraging a network-of-networks approach to ensure the most complete, longitudinal record across the country. This allows us to activate our cardiometabolic solutions with data that is trusted, comprehensive, and available when patients and clinicians need it most.”

This partnership aligns with broader industry efforts to improve health data interoperability, including the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem initiative, to expand patient access to digital health information.

“Healthcare is moving toward a future where patients can securely access their health records, understand their data, and share it instantly with the tools and providers they trust,” said Kristen Valdes, CEO and founder of b.well Connected Health. “Welldoc has long been a leader in cardiometabolic health tech, and we’re excited to support their platform by providing the connectivity and data infrastructure needed to power more personalized, AI-driven chronic care experiences.”

Through its partnership with b.well, Welldoc expands upon its comprehensive commitment to build a trusted, interoperable digital health ecosystem.

“Patients struggling with chronic disease now have a trusted, high-quality coach to guide them at every step of their care journey, powered by a more complete understanding of their health history,” said Aneesh Chopra, Former U.S. CTO and strategic advisor for Welldoc. “This is exactly what policymakers envisioned: giving consumers meaningful access to their data and pairing it with best-in-class tools to help them make sense of and take action on it.”

Welldoc’s holistic strategy incorporates the industry's leading technology partners, including:

CLEAR Identity Verification: Welldoc has integrated CLEAR1, CLEAR’s secure identity platform, to serve as the trusted, NIST IAL2/AAL2-aligned identity layer helping patients securely verify who they are and connect their medical records.

Welldoc has integrated CLEAR1, CLEAR’s secure identity platform, to serve as the trusted, NIST IAL2/AAL2-aligned identity layer helping patients securely verify who they are and connect their medical records. The DiMe Seal: The Welldoc Platform was awarded the DiMe Seal for demonstrated performance against rigorous standards and best practices in evidence, privacy, security, and usability.

The Welldoc Platform was awarded the DiMe Seal for demonstrated performance against rigorous standards and best practices in evidence, privacy, security, and usability. b.well National Health Data Network: Through b.well’s national network of nearly 2.4 million providers and 350 health plans, Welldoc can access patient-authorized health data from across the healthcare ecosystem and deliver more complete insights across the chronic care journey.

Together, these capabilities are intended to support improved patient access to digital health tools and more coordinated care.

About Welldoc

Welldoc® is an AI-powered health technology leader committed to connecting people to better, more personalized cardiometabolic care. The company's digital health platform delivers a unified experience for individuals managing diabetes, obesity (including GLP-1 support), hypertension, heart failure, and complex comorbidities including diabetes in pregnancy, sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The foundation of Welldoc's solution is healthcare-ready AI, a purpose-built engine grounded in unmatched clinical rigor, with 11 FDA clearances, 60 patents, and more than 100 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating clinical effectiveness and safety. The platform's architecture allows individuals to connect to over 400 devices and data sources, while also integrating seamlessly with electronic health record (EHR) systems, to enable comprehensive data interoperability across care settings.

Welldoc partners across multiple healthcare sectors—including life sciences companies, health plans, health systems, and employers—to drive innovative health programs, improved patient outcomes, and reduced costs at scale. The company has been recognized as a leader in healthcare innovation, named one of TIME and Statista's World's Top HealthTech Companies and awarded "Best Overall Digital Health Company" by MedTech Breakthrough™ for multiple consecutive years. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is the most connected digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company is solving healthcare’s fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place, empowering organizations to offer consumers personalized, actionable experiences. By creating longitudinal health records, delivering proactive insights, and simplifying access to care, b.well enables better outcomes at lower cost while supporting regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.