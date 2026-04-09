Energage and USA TODAY Announce the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award Winners

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage and USA TODAY announced the 2026 Top Workplaces USA award winners. The honor recognizes 1,661 employers setting the standard for workplace culture and employee engagement.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s Top Workplaces honorees with Energage and to recognize organizations that are setting the standard for employee experience.” Samantha Howland, Chief People Officer of USA TODAY Co. Share

The national award honors companies with 150 or more employees that have built people-first cultures grounded in employee listening and engagement. More than 100,000 organizations were invited to participate in this year’s program.

Top Workplaces is based entirely on authentic employee feedback gathered by the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. The assessment measures key drivers of business success, including alignment, execution, connection, leadership, and more, which are proven to predict high performance and retention.

View the full list of winners here: https://topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/.

Winners were officially recognized by USA TODAY and celebrated at the Top Workplaces National Awards Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, where leaders from across the country discussed the future of work and the employee experience.

“Organizations that listen to their people consistently outperform,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Because Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback, they reveal what people truly experience at work. The winning employers aren’t just talking about culture. They’re intentionally building and proving it through the voice of their people.”

USA TODAY’s national platform amplifies the visibility of the Top Workplaces award, showcasing the winning organizations as employers of choice. The partnership highlights the organizations that are attracting talent, improving retention, and driving business results through strong workplace culture.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s Top Workplaces honorees with Energage and to recognize organizations that are setting the standard for employee experience,” said Samantha Howland, Chief People Officer of USA TODAY Co. “Congratulations to this year’s remarkable award recipients.”

The Top Workplaces program offers national, regional, and industry recognition opportunities year-round. For more information or to nominate your employer at any time, visit:

https://topworkplaces.com/nominate-your-workplace/

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology company on a mission to help organizations build and brand exceptional workplace cultures. We power the Top Workplaces employer recognition program and deliver actionable, research-backed employee survey insights that fuel professional growth and elevate employer brands. Our comprehensive talent experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and built-in personalization to cultivate cultures that boost engagement, improve retention, attract top talent, and drive better business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Across our digital platforms we reach an audience of approximately 87 million unique visitors each month (based on December 2025 Comscore Media Metrix®).