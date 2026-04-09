Bottomline Now a Nacha Preferred Partner for ACH Experience, Open Banking, and Risk and Fraud Prevention

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced today that Bottomline has become a Nacha Preferred Partner for ACH Experience, Open Banking, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

“A longtime focus for Nacha has been on moving businesses to secure, dependable ACH and away from checks, while also making the ACH Network even safer for all participants.” Share

Bottomline builds secure and resilient payment technologies which help banks and businesses move money safely and without friction. Bottomline's solutions monitor ACH transactions in real time to spot behavior that falls outside of normal patterns. This helps customers stop suspicious activity before funds are released.

“A longtime focus for Nacha has been on moving businesses to secure, dependable ACH and away from checks, while also making the ACH Network even safer for all participants,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Nacha is pleased to welcome Bottomline as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience, Open Banking, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.”

“Customers depend on our business payments, digital banking, and fraud prevention technology to keep their operations running smoothly,” said Gareth Priest, Chief Product Officer. “Becoming a Nacha Preferred Partner reinforces our commitment to helping banks and businesses manage ACH payments with confidence, while working alongside Nacha and other industry experts to support continued progress across the ACH Network.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partners are organizations that offer products and services that advance the ACH Network through their demonstrated leadership and innovation. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.