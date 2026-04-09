Advanced Intralogistics and Top Hat Engineering Debut Technology Partnership at MODEX 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Intralogistics, a performance-focused warehouse automation integrator, today announced a strategic partnership and mutual reseller agreement with Top Hat Engineering™, a controls and software engineering firm specializing in warehouse optimization.

"By combining Top Hat’s AI-driven systems with our automation solutions, we are giving our customers the tools they need to evolve their operations into truly intelligent warehouses." Share

Through this partnership, Advanced Intralogistics will serve as a verified reseller of Top Hat’s solutions, and customers will benefit from a more connected, scalable, and intelligent approach to automation.

"This collaboration solidifies a shared commitment to delivering turnkey automation solutions that work in the real world,” notes Anthony Pishotti, President of Advanced Intralogistics. "By combining Top Hat’s AI-driven systems with our automation solutions, we are giving our customers the tools they need to evolve their operations into truly intelligent warehouses."

Customers of both companies now have access to an expanded portfolio of automation solutions, including ClarityWOS™ from Top Hat Engineering. This newly launched Warehouse Optimization System™ (WOS) uses proprietary machine learning to optimize workflow across the facility and integrates with the automation solutions designed and implemented by the Advanced Intralogistics team. ClarityWOS is a true SaaS/PaaS offering that requires no changes to existing master data or hardware.

"This milestone represents far more than a signed agreement,” says Calem Harris, Top Hat Engineering Founder and CEO. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to directly address our customers’ most critical challenges. By combining our strengths, we’re raising the bar for what our customers can expect.”

Attendees at MODEX 2026 will have the opportunity to experience what the two companies offer together firsthand. Top Hat Engineering will join the Advanced Intralogistics team in Booth A4514 to discuss capabilities, project needs, and how their combined offering can be applied across distribution centers, 3PLs, and manufacturing environments.

About Advanced Intralogistics

Advanced Intralogistics is the performance-focused warehouse automation integrator providing end-to-end material handling solutions for the modern supply chain. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company specializes in the design, engineering, and implementation of automation where it makes sense and delivers real results. Learn more at www.advancedintralogistics.com.

About Top Hat Engineering™

Top Hat Engineering is a premier warehouse software and systems engineering firm dedicated to optimizing complex material handling environments. Founded in 2023 by industry veterans who previously led operations and automation for global retail giants, Top Hat Engineering designs solutions from the operator’s perspective. By monitoring real-time data flow and learning from production patterns, Top Hat Engineering provides customers with the intelligence needed to maximize throughput, reduce bottlenecks, and achieve peak operational performance. Learn more at www.tophatengineering.com.