Infleqtion and NASA Deliver Next-Generation Quantum Capabilities to International Space Station

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, is providing upgraded quantum hardware to the International Space Station (ISS) via NASA’s Northrop Grumman-24 (NG-24) cargo mission. The upgraded physics package for the Cold Atom Laboratory (CAL), developed in collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), may enable record-breaking in-orbit atom populations, record ultracold temperatures, and facilitate creation and study of simultaneous dual-species quantum gases. These advances could unlock new experimental capabilities with the potential to improve navigation, strengthen Earth monitoring, and support critical infrastructure resilience.

“Space gives us a uniquely stable environment to push quantum systems beyond what is possible on Earth,” said Dr. Dana Anderson, founder and Chief Science Officer at Infleqtion. “By advancing ultracold atom sensing in orbit, we are not only exploring fundamental physics, but also helping lay the groundwork for quantum technologies that can improve how we navigate, monitor our planet, and protect critical systems in the years ahead.”

The microgravity environment allows quantum systems to operate under conditions that are difficult to replicate on Earth, allowing experiments to run longer with fewer external disturbances. These unique conditions allow scientists to run experiments that can improve the precision of sensing technologies used to better understand environmental changes, strengthen positioning and timing systems, and improve the understanding of forces that govern matter, motion, and fundamental particle interactions.

Advancing Quantum Sensing in Orbit

Operating in orbit since 2018, CAL serves as the world’s first continuously functioning quantum research facility in space. The latest CAL upgrade provided by Infleqtion is designed to support the stable and simultaneous production of dual-species quantum degenerate gases using rubidium and potassium atoms, one of the long-standing scientific objectives of the mission.

This enhancement represents a significant step forward in the laboratory’s scientific capabilities, expanding its ability to investigate ultracold matter and demonstrate advanced quantum sensing in space, under real operating conditions.

Proven Quantum Heritage

Infleqtion has supported NASA’s CAL program since its early stages and has been active in space-based quantum missions since 2018. As NASA’s JPL provider of the CAL physics package, Infleqtion became the first quantum technology company to deploy a quantum physics package in space and has continued to deliver system upgrades as a trusted long-term partner. Joint collaboration extends to NASA's Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder mission, where Infleqtion is supporting the world's first quantum gravity sensor in orbit.

As global investment in space-based sensing and quantum-enabled infrastructure increases, resupply missions to ISS, such as NG-24, play an important role in validating the performance and reliability of quantum technologies in real-world environments.

Accelerating Quantum-to-Space Transition

With the ISS expected to transition toward commercial low-Earth-orbit operations in the coming decade, Infleqtion continues to explore opportunities to apply its neutral-atom technologies in emerging commercial space environments. These efforts align with the company’s broader strategy to accelerate the deployment of practical quantum solutions across aerospace, defense, energy, and critical infrastructure domains.

To learn more about Infleqtion’s quantum sensing and space technology initiatives, visit Infleqtion.com.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion’s full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company’s proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion’s systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world’s first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.