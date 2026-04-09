RAAPID Completes Strategic "Industry Trifecta" as Healthworx Joins Microsoft and UPMC Enterprises to Standardize Defensible Risk Adjustment

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAAPID, Inc., the leader in AI-powered risk adjustment solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Healthworx, the investment arm of CareFirst, Inc. This milestone completes an unprecedented "Industry Trifecta," making RAAPID the only risk adjustment platform backed simultaneously by a global technology giant (M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund), a world-class health system (UPMC Enterprises), and a top-tier payer investor (Healthworx, the investment arm of CareFirst, Inc.).

This alliance creates a 360-degree validation loop across the three pillars of the U.S. healthcare ecosystem, positioning RAAPID as the enterprise standard for the post-RADV era of Value-Based Care.

The End of "Black Box" Coding

As CMS moves to finalize RADV audit rules and increase extrapolation penalties, the era of high-volume, "add-only" coding is over. Payers are now facing a "Compliance Chasm" where legacy NLP tools find codes but cannot defend them. RAAPID's proprietary Neuro-Symbolic AI bridges this gap by combining deep learning with clinical logic, providing a transparent, encounter-linked evidence trail (MEAT criteria) for every diagnosis.

"M12 validated our technology; UPMC Enterprises validated our clinical rigor; and now, Healthworx validates our regulatory strategy," said Chetan Parikh, CEO and Founder of RAAPID. "Payers are closest to the regulatory fire. When a payer-backed investor like Healthworx puts capital behind your platform, it sends a clear signal: The market is no longer looking for more codes - it is looking for defensible accuracy. RAAPID is the only platform built to survive a CMS audit while delivering a 10:1 operational ROI."

Operational Alpha for the Blues

For BlueCross BlueShield plans and other payers, RAAPID delivers more than just compliance; it delivers operational transformation. By reducing chart review time from 40 minutes to under 8 minutes with 98% precision, RAAPID allows plans to:

Mitigate Audit Risk: Move from retrospective recovery to a proactive, two-way integrity system that flags both missing and unsupported codes.

Reduce Provider Abrasion: Surface actionable gaps at the point of care without overwhelming clinicians.

Leverage Existing Infrastructure: While being cloud agnostic, RAAPID is a native Microsoft Azure solution, and this allows payers to utilize their Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) while maintaining total data sovereignty.

"Healthworx Ventures is dedicated to backing cutting-edge startups that fundamentally reshape healthcare administration and delivery for the long term, and RAAPID is a prime example of that vision," said Dan Zohorsky, Managing Partner at Healthworx. "By developing novel Neuro-symbolic AI-powered products that make risk adjustment defensible, compliant, and transparent, RAAPID is creating a new standard of accuracy that drives immense value across the entire healthcare ecosystem."

About RAAPID

RAAPID, Inc. is an AI-powered risk adjustment company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, recognized by Modern Healthcare as a 2025 Best in Business Healthcare IT honoree. Its Clinical AI Platform delivers defensible accuracy across retrospective, prospective, and RADV audit workflows for Medicare Advantage health plans, ACOs, and health systems. The company is backed by M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), UPMC Enterprises, and Healthworx, the investment arm of CareFirst, Inc. RAAPID is HITRUST certified, SOC 2 compliant, and deployed on Microsoft Azure.