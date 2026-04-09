Checkout Glow-up: Klarna and DOUGLAS Expand Partnership to Italy and Spain

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, and the DOUGLAS Group, Europe's leading premium beauty retailer, today announced the expansion of their partnership to Italy and Spain. Building on a successful collaboration already established in other European markets, the expansion brings Klarna's payment options to DOUGLAS customers across Southern Europe.

Shoppers in Italy and Spain will now have access to Klarna at checkout, including the option to split purchases into interest-free installments.

"Italy is a thriving and fast-growing market for beauty, and we are thrilled to bring Klarna's payment solutions to DOUGLAS shoppers here. Our partnership reflects a shared vision of putting the customer experience first: offering flexible, frictionless payment options that make every checkout as enjoyable as the products in the basket," says Luigi Traldi, Head of Klarna in South Europe.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, share structure and applicable processes, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the outcome of legal cases. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;

Competition and technological developments;

Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;

Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;

Credit risk management and funding availability;

General economic conditions and market volatility; and

Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Partnership News