MarketVector Indexes and Coinbase Asset Management Launch the Coinbase Store of Value Index (COINSOV)

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector Indexes™ (“MarketVector”), a global index provider specializing in thematic and digital asset benchmarks, today announced the launch of the Coinbase Store of Value Index (COINSOV), developed in partnership with Coinbase Asset Management, reflecting a shared focus on delivering institutionally governed benchmarks that integrate digital and traditional assets within a single, rules-based framework.

The definition of “store-of-value” is expanding beyond a “gold-only” approach. Against a backdrop of increasing global debt, rising deficits, and persistent monetary debasement, investors are looking for ways to preserve their wealth.

“We believe this index represents a meaningful evolution in store-of-value investing. In a world of fiscal dominance, the future belongs to scarce assets that cannot be printed and are not an obligation of a government or private issuer," said Anthony Bassili, President at Coinbase Asset Management.

COINSOV is a rules-based benchmark that combines Bitcoin and gold in a volatility-aware framework designed to help preserve purchasing power across market cycles. The index dynamically adjusts its allocation between Bitcoin and gold based on inverse volatility and rebalances quarterly, seeking to capture Bitcoin’s upside potential while maintaining a drawdown profile more comparable to gold. MarketVector research covering the period from 2017 through 2025 indicates that this approach has delivered stronger risk-adjusted returns that static Bitcoin–gold allocations and several widely followed benchmarks, while experiencing materially smaller drawdowns than a simple 50/50 blend.

“MarketVector brings deep expertise in constructing indexes that bridge digital and traditional assets within an institutional framework,” said Martin Leinweber, Director of Digital Asset Research and Strategy at MarketVector Indexes. “The Coinbase Store of Value Index reflects our ability to combine Bitcoin and gold through transparent, rules-based construction, offering a disciplined approach to capital preservation in a changing macro environment.”

The launch of the COINSOV benchmark builds on MarketVector’s hard asset–linked equity indexes and its digital asset index family, extending its capabilities into solutions that reflect how investors are rethinking portfolio construction in today’s macro environment. For more information on the Coinbase Store of Value Index (COINSOV), please visit: https://www.marketvector.com/indexes/digital-assets/coinbase-store-of-value

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes™ (“MarketVector”) develops and administers indexes used as benchmarks for financial products globally. The company is incorporated in Germany and maintains indexes under the MarketVector™, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. MarketVector operates in line with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) “Principles for Financial Benchmarks” and recognized industry best practices. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 149 billion in assets under management.

About Coinbase Asset Management

Coinbase Asset Management (CBAM) is a global investment manager and wholly owned subsidiary of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange. CBAM is a dedicated digital asset manager. We manage alternative investment strategies for institutional investors. Our solutions are calibrated to remove barriers and promote institutional engagement in digital assets subject to fiduciary standards. Coinbase Asset Management, LLC is a SEC-registered RIA, CFTC-registered CPO and CTA, and a member of the NFA. CBAM (Cayman) Ltd. SEZC holds a CIMA asset management license.

*Anthony Bassili is the President of Coinbase Asset Management (CBAM) and an affiliate of the firm. His statements should be viewed in light of this relationship and the incentive to promote CBAM’s products.