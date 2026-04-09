Charles River Advances Cardiovascular Health Awareness Through Support of the American Heart Association

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced a collaboration with the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health, to support cardiovascular disease awareness, prevention, and community health initiatives.

“We are proud to support the prevention, education, and science-driven efforts needed to help sustain progress and improve cardiovascular health worldwide.” Share

“New data from the American Heart Association shows that cardiovascular disease continues to take an enormous toll on families and communities,” said Kristen Eisenhauer, Chief Commercial Officer, Charles River. “We are proud to support the prevention, education, and science-driven efforts needed to help sustain progress and improve cardiovascular health worldwide.”

Through this collaboration, Charles River will support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Boston campaign, helping drive efforts to improve health outcomes across Greater Boston and the country. The support reinforces shared commitments to science-driven progress, prevention, and community engagement, and aligns with Charles River’s corporate purpose—Together, We Create Healthier Lives—and its Corporate Citizenship strategy focused on advancing human health beyond the laboratory.

The joint effort comes at a critical time for public health. According to the American Heart Association’s recently released 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, while stroke is now the fourth-leading cause of death. Together, heart disease and stroke account for more than one in four U.S. deaths, despite recent improvements in overall cardiovascular mortality.

While the latest data shows a decline in total cardiovascular deaths following years of increases associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Heart Association’s update underscores persistent risk factors across the population, including high rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. These findings highlight the continued need for education, research, and public-private partnerships to advance long-term cardiovascular health.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development, and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more, visit www.criver.com.